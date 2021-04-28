The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 Release Date, Cast and Everything Else

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is an American sports comedy television series based on the same-named film released nearly 30 years ago. This series is a sequel to the 1992 film of the same name. The Mighty Ducks, who were once ragged dark horses (in the movie), are now a fearsome and title-winning hockey team, and this is where the twist lies: they’re now the evil ones, as the series serves as a follow-up.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 Release Date

If there are some surprises on the way, the first season with ten episodes will air until May 28th, and we will have to wait until the end of the first season to see whether the show will be extended or not. If renewed, we may get to see Season 2 in 2022. As of now, that’s the complete information that we can get you.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 Cast:

Evan is played by Brady Noon, Evan’s mother Alex is played by Lauren Graham. Emilio Estevez plays Gordon Bombay. With the first season still on the screen, predicting anycast departures or younger additions for the second season would be a mistake.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 Plot details: What twists and tales will we get to know?

Since the first season is still running on screens, there is no video of season two or any new plots that can be discussed because the shooting hasn’t begun. For the time being, you can only look forward to a recent episode of the first season every week. Till then, stay tuned for more updates and details on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2.