It’s hard to believe some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have never been part of fashion’s biggest night.

As any fashionista knows, the first Monday in May has become synonymous with the Met Gala—the Costume Institute’s annual benefit which boasts one of the most star-studded guest lists of the year.

This year’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will honor the late Chanel designer’s legacy during the May 1 soiree, which is co-chaired by Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa The following are some examples of how to get started: Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

When? Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Gigi hadid, Cardi B Blake Lively have become staples on the Met Gala red carpet, debuting jaw-dropping, haute couture looks each year by top designers, some celebrities have completely avoided the annual fashion fanfare.

Although she’s one of Hollywood’s best-known actresses Meryl Streep has never once stepped out at the Met Gala. Other film icons include Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie The following are some examples of how to get started: Leonardo DiCaprio The party has also been skipped. The party has also been skipped. Friends The alums Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox The following are some examples of how to get started: Lisa Kudrow haven’t walked up the Met stairs.