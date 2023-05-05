The meaning of TikTok’s “Sprinkle Sprinkle” catchphrase

The meaning of the TikTok phrase ‘Sprinkle Sprinkle’ is beyond intriguing, as the use of the phrase becomes even more popular.

TikTok, a social networking site that is gaining popularity and influence in the world of popular culture, has not been immune to strange trends. From propelling the admiration of music to the appreciation of advice, it’s a site riddled with endless enjoyable content.

The latest thing to become viral is a catchphrase that has caused intrigue on the web. Sprinkle Sprinkle is a viral phrase that originated on You can watch videos on YouTubeBefore finding its way into the TikTok App.

Meaning of ‘Sprinkle Sprinkle’ from TikTok explored

The phrase ‘Sprinkle Sprinkle’ has no one definite meaning. As the phrase grows, it has acquired different meanings and is now used in various contexts on the internet.

It is somewhat understood as a way of verbally performing a ‘mic drop‘. Mic drop is when someone intentionally drops their mic at the end of an performance or speech to make a dramatic point. Sprinkle Sprinkle can be used similarly.

Urban Dictionary You can find out more about this by clicking here. the term as “it’s the new slay”, referring to the term used within the LGBT+ community. ‘Slay’ is a popular term used across various social media and entertainment media, often used by the drag community in reference to an impressive performance or appearance. It can have both negative and positive connotations.

The phrase could be influenced by the term ‘Sprinkle’, which is You can find out more about this by clicking here. as a way to “pass on knowledge to another” or “to spread information”.

TikTok, and other similar apps Social media Sites have been flooded with users speculating what the phrase means. Most people use the phrase to impart knowledge or tell the truth.

Sprinkle Sprinkle is a popular phrase that has many meanings.

‘Sprinkle Sprinkle’ advice from TikTok

One TikTok-user in particular has been dubbed the “face” of this phrase as it grows more and more popular. Providing thousands of TikTokers with motivational advice under the hashtag ‘Sprinkle Sprinkle’, user @asheraseven is making a real name for herself.

She is a popular figure with 91,5K followers and 448K fans. Her bio simply reads “Sprinkle sprinkle wisdom”.

We’ve rounded up some of her most compelling videos, featuring a range of romantic advice aimed at women.

Advice influencer gave some great advice when asked about the ideal romantic revenge.

Naturally, the comments are always flooded with appreciation and agreement with the user’s advice. She is sometimes praised for her words as they are seen as an honest way of exposing the truth.