The Masked Singer Season Six LIVE Now

The Masked Singer fans are suspecting Banana Split to be David Foster and Cupcake to be either RuPaul or Billy Porter.
One Twitter user wrote: “Okay so this banana split is Katherine McPhee and David Foster! I recognize that voice and the clues are !!!”.
“I’ve been obsessed with her since she was American Idol, Banana Split is 100% Katharine McPhee!!! and obviously playing the piano is her husband, David Foster,” tweeted another fan.
Before their performance, Banana Split said: “We’re so excited to be here because it’s so unexpected.”
The banana played the piano while the ice cream sang A Million Dreams by P!nk.
Cupcake sang Heat Wave, a song by Martha and the Vandellas.
Cupcake was correctly identified by the judges as Roberta Flack (Ru Paul), Leslie Jones (Leslie Jones) or Tina Turner.
On social media, fans guessed the singer as Ru Paul or Billy Porter.
The Masked Singer returned Wednesday night with a new series of characters — the Queen of Hearts, Dalmatian, Mallard, Banana Split, and Cupcake.
Tonight's show is the result of a touching performance of a Rascal Flatts song by the Bull. Skunk's clues about her education 'outside of the classroom' added mystery to The Masked Singer.
Toni Braxton and Vivica A were revealed last week. Fox as Mother Nature in the shocking premiere’s double elimination.
Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong were completely shocked by the big unmasking while host, Nick Cannon, called it the “BIGGEST upset in the show’s history.”
HAS THE TAKE-IT-OFF BUZZER BEEN USED?
On the second half of the season six premiere, Ken Jeong pressed the Take It Off buzzer.
The buzzer was reset because no one had actually performed and it was called a false alarm.
One of the judges can use the Take It Off buzzer to identify a contestant if they are sure.
WAS NICK CANNON A PARTICIPANT IN THE MASKED SONGER?
Since its premiere in 2019, American comedian, performer, television presenter, and actor Nick Cannon has been the host and once surprised the judges in season 5 when he was unveiled as Bulldog.
Over the years, the show has hosted a variety of celebrities, including Lil Wayne (Bob Saget), Jesse McCartney, and Tony Hawk.
WHAT ARE THE GAME’S RULES?
The Masked Song contest is a secretive singing competition that Fox hosts where celebrities sing against each other while wearing elaborate costumes to hide their identity.
Judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger are all tasked with trying to figure out who is behind the mask.
WHAT ARE THE JUDGES FOR MASKED SINGERS THIS SEASON
The judges are still Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger.
If the judge is incorrect, the contestant stays, and the judge loses two points from their season-long scorecard of correct guesses.
The Golden Ear trophy is awarded to the judge who correctly predicts the number of contestants. Additionally, the judge will receive two additional points for their successful use of the Take It Off buzzer.
WHAT IS THE TAKE-IT-OFF BUZZER?
The Take It Off buzzer is a new feature that allows judges to quickly identify contestants if they are certain of their identity.
If the judge’s guess is correct, the contestant is unmasked and leaves the competition.
DALMATIAN REVEALED
At the end of the show, Dalmation was revealed to be American rapper Tyga.
Earlier this month, YouTuber Nikita Dragun was slammed for allegedly exposing men for sliding into her DMs in an Instagram music video called “d**k.”
One of them was hip-hop artist Tyga, who clapped back after a screenshot was included that showed her alleged conversations with him which said, “text me” along with his phone number.
WHO IS BANANA SLIT?
Social media users have speculated that Banana Split is Katherine McPhee or David Foster.
Banana Split is the show’s second-ever duo costume.
HOW TO WATCH THE MASKED SINGER
The show airs on Wednesday at 8 pm EST.
The show can be viewed live on Fox or via a streaming service such as Hulu or Tubi.
WHAT HAS BEEN THE WINNER IN THE PAST?
The first winner of the show was recording artist T-Pain who performed as Monster.
The second winner of the show was five-time Emmy winner Wayne Brady who performed as Fox.
Kandi Buress from Real Housewives of Atlanta was the Night Angel, and she was the third winner of that show.
WAS NIECY NASH THE MASKED SONGER’S HOST?
Niecy Nash previously stepped in as a guest host for Nick Cannon following his Covid-19 diagnosis.
He was back on the show late in the season.
DALMATIANS WERE FORCED TO UNMASK
Dalmatian was revealed to be Tyga.
“I saw Wayne do it. That just inspired me,” When Tyga was asked why he chose to appear on the show, he said so to Nick Cannon.
BANANA SPLIT
Banana Split said: “We’re so excited to be here because it’s so unexpected.”
The banana played the piano and the ice cream sang A Million Dreams by P!nk.
WHO IS DALMATIAN
“I always feel like I’m the underdog and tonight is going to be a dog fight. So I had to go with my favorite dog… the dalmatian,” Before performing, Dalmatian was explained.
Judges correctly guessed Dalmatian to have been Nelly Hart, Kevin Hart, or Damian Lillard.
DALMATIAN
“As a kid, I always visualized my success. … I just became obsessed with practicing every day,” Dalmatian said in his introduction video.
“I always felt like I was an underdog. So I’m here to prove something totally different. With enough practice, I can do anything.”
Dalmatian sang Beautiful, by Snoop Dogg.
WHAT DID CUPCAKE SING?
Cupcake sang Heat Wave by Martha Vandellas.
The cupcake was guessed by the judges to be RuPaul, Roberta Flack, or Leslie Jones.
CUPCAKE CLUES
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been solo. I’m used to sharing the spotlight,” Cupcake said.
“I think this is going to be so much fun. And if it brightens up their day. That’s going to be the icing on the cupcake.”
WHO IS THE RECENTEST MASKED SINGER WINNER?
The Piglet was the previous winner of the Masked Singer.
The Piglet actually turned out to be singer Nick Lachey.
The judge who won the Golden Ear trophy last season was Jenny McCarthy.
She also won the Golden Ear trophy last season.
MALLARD
“Tonight, I’m still that little kid on the school bus just singing for a quarter,” Mallard said in his introduction.
Mallard sang Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy.
The judges praised Mallard for being what they believe an “iconic legend.”
In the judge’s first impression guesses, they guess Mallard to be either Garth Brooks, Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley, Billy Ray Cyrus, and other male country singers.
FIRST IMPRESSION GUESS FOR QUEEN OF HEARTS
The four judges only were given 15 seconds to guess who the Queen of Hearts is.
The judges guessed the singer to be either Britney Spears, Fergie, or Renée Zellweger.
QUEEN OF HEARTS OPENS UP
“I’m pretty excited to do things on this stage that I never thought I could do,” the Queen of Hearts explained.
“I have spent my entire life trying to champion my entire heart.”
Before performing Lady Gaga’s Born This Way, Queen of Hearts said: “All of our hearts are destined to be broken. It’s what we do with the pieces that make us extraordinary.”
ALL NEW MASKED SINGER BEGINS
The newest episode of The Masked Singer begins at 8pm ET on Fox.
It’s time to meet group B and find out who the judges think the mysterious stars hiding under the masks of.
ALL FOUR JUDGES GUESSED MOTHER NATURE INCORRECTLY, CONTINUED
When the flowing green headpiece was removed from the actress, the panelists were floored by the big reveal of Mother Nature.
However, Jenny McCarthy claimed she “should’ve guessed” it was the talented star as she previously “had it written down.”
“I knew, I just know you,” Nick told the natural beauty on stage – to which she giggled and asked how he really knew it was her.