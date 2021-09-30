The Masked Singer Season Six LIVE Now

The Masked Singer fans are suspecting Banana Split to be David Foster and Cupcake to be either RuPaul or Billy Porter.

One Twitter user wrote: “Okay so this banana split is Katherine McPhee and David Foster! I recognize that voice and the clues are !!!”.

“I’ve been obsessed with her since she was American Idol, Banana Split is 100% Katharine McPhee!!! and obviously playing the piano is her husband, David Foster,” tweeted another fan.

Before their performance, Banana Split said: “We’re so excited to be here because it’s so unexpected.”

The banana played the piano while the ice cream sang A Million Dreams by P!nk.

Cupcake sang Heat Wave, a song by Martha and the Vandellas.

Cupcake was correctly identified by the judges as Roberta Flack (Ru Paul), Leslie Jones (Leslie Jones) or Tina Turner.

On social media, fans guessed the singer as Ru Paul or Billy Porter.

The Masked Singer returned Wednesday night with a new series of characters — the Queen of Hearts, Dalmatian, Mallard, Banana Split, and Cupcake.

Tonight’s show is the result of a touching performance of a Rascal Flatts song by the Bull. Skunk’s clues about her education ‘outside of the classroom’ added mystery to The Masked Singer.

Toni Braxton and Vivica A were revealed last week. Fox as Mother Nature in the shocking premiere’s double elimination.

Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong were completely shocked by the big unmasking while host, Nick Cannon, called it the “BIGGEST upset in the show’s history.”

