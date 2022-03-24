The Masked Singer Season 7 Double Elimination Attracted a Top Contender, And I’m Sorry

Warning! Warning! The Masked Singer’s Season 7 episode “The Double Unmasking – Round 1 Finals”Read at your own risk

The Masked SingerRound 1 of 7 was over and the winner of the competition was selected from the first batch. Unfortunately, this required a double unmasking. Only one contestant was left from the group. Duff Goldman ’s fumbling McTerrier And Joe Buck’s boisterous RamYou would win the competition if you sent your home address.

This meant either Thingamabob, CyclopsOr The dramatic, sometimes unexpected Firefly They would be eligible to move on to the next stage. Join the growing list for eliminations . With that all out on the table, let’s dive in and break down why I’m sad someone I believed was a top contender is gone after this rough double elimination.

What happened to the Double Elimination?

Firefly, Thingamabob and Cyclops made it to the finals. However, as previously mentioned, The Masked Singer’s double elimination meant only one advanced to the next round. Each singer was allowed to perform one song. The second performance was a three way rendition of the song. James BrownClassic “I Got You.”Each singer had the chance to perform their own part of the song and showcase what they can do.

The night ended with the mysterious and sometimes dramatic Firefly winning, which was sad. Cyclops(revealed in actor form) Lost Alum Jorge Garcia ) and ThingamabobReally, the NFL star Jordan Mailata) were unmasked and eliminated. Losing both was a shame, but it’s extra sad to see Mailata, who had real potential as a singer, get sent home under these circumstances.

Why Jordan Mailata’s Elimination Makes Me Sad

The Masked SingerIt is a common occurrence for professional athletes to participate in its competitions, but it seems that the truly great ones are rare. Jordan Mailata is a talented singer and quite possibly a contestant who could’ve gone a long way in Season 7 if not for Firefly. Unfortunately, because of the way that elimination was conducted, only one contestant could advance from the group. Jordan Milata was the winner, but that was due to the voter.

That’s sad because it feels like Firefly and Jordan Mailata were neck and neck in terms of talent. So, it’s not to say that Firefly isn’t deserving of her advancement, but that maybe Mailata could’ve gotten another chance in a different group to advance. Life goes on, though, and I’m sure his elimination won’t be the last questionable one of Season 7, given some of the show’s past shocking eliminations .