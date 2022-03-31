The Masked Singer Debuted The Ringmaster With A Miley Cyrus Hit, But I’m Not Feeling ‘Good’About Her

Warning! Warning! The Masked SingerEpisode “Masking For It – The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly Round 2.”Read at your own risk

The Masked SingerAfter advancing to the next round, Season 7 began its second group. FireflyAfter a tough double elimination, the victor was chosen. Audiences were presented with a new round of contestants. All of them fall under the theme Good, Bad or Cuddly. The theme was fine in the first round, but I had issues with it after watching the second round. The Ringmaster in all her glory, I’m not feeling so good about her.

I know, it’s early for any hot takes, but after all the drama of Season 7 so far (including that surprise unmasking onstage), I feel comfortable speaking out on this situation. Let’s drill down on Ringmaster’s performance, and why I’m not feeling so good about her after her first night on The Masked Singer.

The Ringmaster of the Masked Singer Climbed Up The Roles

The Ringmaster trotted out on stage with such poise that you’d think the Britney Spears hit “Circus”was specifically written for her. Ringmaster might’ve channeled Spears’ presence in her debut on The Masked SingerBut her song of choice was actually “The Climb”By Miley Cyrus. That’s not an easy song for even a talented singer, so it seemed like a bold choice for a contestant making their first impression.

Surprisingly, The Ringmaster won it. She certainly made an impression on the panel and other potential viewers. She’s a force to be reckoned with in this game. She was certainly a leap and bounds ahead. LemurThe latest episode revealed that he was a model, actress, activist and unmasked. Christie Brinkley. Given all that, what’s my problem with Ringmaster?

The Ringmaster is Not In The ‘Good’ Category Because She’s Creepy

I don’t know who decided to put The Ringmaster in the “Good” category, but I couldn’t disagree more. Very similar The Night Angel of Season 3 Ringmaster is a character made with the best intentions. But she looks absolutely terrifying. Her presence is not comforting, except for the amazing voice she gave in the first episode.

I think it’s a mixture of the static face and the circus tent dress that surrounds her body. It feels like a nightmare I’d have as a child, where I’d enter the tent thinking I’m getting ready to see a great show but there’s actually a monster that’s going to eat me once I get inside. Even worse, Ringmaster’s dead eyes and the presence of evil clowns make this a circus that cannot be avoided. If she were in the Bad category I’d completely buy it, but in terms of being Good, I don’t buy that for a second.