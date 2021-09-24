The Masked Singer 2021: Caterpillar is the contestant?

THE Masked Singer premiered this week on FOX, but not all the contestants have been introduced yet.

Masked Singer contestants Bull and Mother Nature, Skunk, Pufferfish and Baby have already been shown to viewers, but there are still many others that viewers have yet not seen perform.

2 Who is the Caterpillar on The Masked Singer?

What does Caterpillar look like on The Masked Singer

A teaser video was released by the show that gave a hint about Caterpillar.

The Caterpillar appears to have two braces and is yellow with lots of pink fur, blue dots and glittery eyebrows.

It has freckles, and a microphone or headset on its head.

Caterpillar also seems to have four “legs” and six “arms.”

Who is Caterpillar?

Because viewers haven’t met Caterpillar on The Masked Singer yet, it’s anyone’s guess who the celebrity behind the mask could be.

However, the video shared by The Masked Singer on Twitter did have one major clue to help sleuths watching at home try to narrow down their guesses.

“You might not know who I am yet,” The clip features Caterpillar. “But I can say a tailor would, especially this one.”

Then a photo of Taylor Swift popped up on screen, suggesting that the contestant knows the “Shake It Off” singer.

“What connection could #CaterpillarMask and @TaylorSwift have? 🤔 #TheMaskedSinger,” The caption said.

Two of the guesses in the replies for the post were Todrick Hall and Karlie [Kloss.]

2 The Masked Singer premiered Season 6 on September 22 Image Credits: Fox

Who else is on The Masked Singer?

Other contestants on the show include the following:

The Masked Singer is splitting its contestants into A and B groups this season, with the groups competing against one another until the end when the best of the best meet and compete in the final.

When is The Masked Singer airing?

The Masked Singer premiered its two-part series this week on Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm ET.

For the rest of the season, it will be on at 8pm on Wednesdays, according to Decider.

