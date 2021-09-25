The Man With 24 Faces Billy Milligan What Happend And Where Is He?

Billy was born in Miami on Valentine’s Day, 1955. When he was just shy of his fifth birthday, his father committed suicide, causing his mother to move back to Circleville, Ohio, where she remarried her ex-husband. A year later, Billy’s mother left this husband. Two years after that, she married Chalmer Milligan. At this time, they moved to Lancaster, Ohio, where Chalmer first sodomized Billy when he was only 9. This sexual abuse caused Billy’s personality to splinter.

That abuse sent Billy down a horrific path. In 1977, he was indicted on three counts of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated robbery, and four counts of rape. Billy underwent psychological testing while preparing for his defense. It was at this time he was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder or, as it was previously known, multiple personality disorder.