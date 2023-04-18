The man is angry with the crew because his wife, who was pregnant at the time, had to do all of cleaning on board. But people are still divided.

A PASSENGER is fuming because a flight attendant forced his pregnant wife to pick up trash from the plane’s floor.

Anthony Bass claims that the incident happened while his wife, who was traveling with United Airlines at the time of the incident.

2 Popcorn was thrown all over the plane by the children of the passenger. Credit: Twitter/AnthonyBass52

He wrote in a tweet that he was furious: “The @united flight attendant just forced my pregnant 22-week old wife who is traveling with my daughter and two other children to get down on their hands and knees and pick up popcorn messes made by her youngest child. What are you talking about ?!?!”

Twitter The picture showed his children in their airplane seats, with popcorn on the floor.

United replied to Anthony’s tweet by saying that it would investigate the issue.

The message was: “Hello, Anthony. You’re right to be concerned and we would like to investigate.

When you are free, send me a DM with your wife’s number of confirmation and any other details about her interactions with the crew member.

Although the airline was sympathetic, the public’s reaction was mixed.

Many were in his corner, claiming that it was wrong of the flight attendant to make Anthony’s spouse clean the mess.

One wrote: “I think it’s disgusting that the stewardess made a pregnant woman clean up a mess. If they’re going to supply popcorn on the airplane be ready for messes to clean up. If you don’t like it, don’t serve popcorn.”

Another agreed, saying: “Wow, I’m sorry that happened to her. Unbelievable.”

But the majority of people were in support of the flight attendant. Many said Anthony and his spouse sounded entitled.

As someone who’s travelled across the country with two children, I can say that you should always clean up your own gremlins.

A second person said “22 weeks?” I would have picked up MY child’s mess at 32 weeks without being told. “Your wife will be just fine,” said Sir.

The third person added: “Entitlement just screams at me.”

The cleaning crew that they hire!

The quick turnaround time between flights makes it difficult to give the planes an in-depth clean between each flight.

Verna Montalvo, a cabin cleaner for American Airlines at Dallas-Fort Worth airport, told the Washington Post that she and her team sometimes had as little as four minutes to do the job each time.

She revealed: “Some flight attendants get upset because it’s not clean.

“Of course it’s not clean – because this is how much [time] they give us.”

British Airways has even conducted an experiment to test if cleaning could be stopped between flights in order to speed up the departure time.

Sun Online Travel contacted United to get more information.

Meanwhile, another passenger was slammed online for leaving a horrible sticky mess in a plane’s seat pocket.

And this man was seen throwing dirty wet wipes on the floor of the plane.