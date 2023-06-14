The main reason for slow internet speed is a common device, not the Wi-Fi router.

Slow Wi-Fi speeds aren’t always the fault of your router.

You should start by checking your most frequently used gadgets if you are having trouble identifying the source of the issue.

1 It could be your devices that are slowing down Wi-Fi rather than the router. Credit: Getty

As per WiredYour PC or laptop may be the source of the issue.

Try editing the settings of those devices if they seem slow.

Go to the Task Manager or Activity Monitor on your device.

This will allow you to view all of the applications that are running on your PC.

If you are not a regular user of the program, make sure it is not auto-updated.

Your internet connection may be affected.

When you are not using streaming or music applications, it is a good idea to close them.

Your Wi-Fi can suffer a significant loss of speed.

You can also use your tablet, smartphone or TV to access these apps.

Other quick fixes for your computer include clearing cache and closing all tabs.

Your internet provider may be responsible for other Wi-Fi issues.

If your speed is still slow, contact your service provider.

WI-FI ROUTER : GOOD PRACTICES

You should update the router software regularly to get all of the latest features, including security. Bugs can also be repaired.

Add a secure password so that strangers can’t jump on your network to drain your speed.

You can prevent cybercriminals from hacking into your device.

Your Wi-Fi router should be placed as centrally as possible in your house.

You should generally keep your plant out in the open, on a surface that is elevated.

Make sure that your router is connected to the main socket and not an extension cord. This will make it work faster.