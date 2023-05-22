The Machine Stories by Bert Kreischer will make you want Mark Hamill as a dad

Mark Hamill’s presence in the movie has many “Star Wars fans” standing up and saying: “Holy cow! I am in a film with Luke Skywalker!”

Yeah. He flew me on his private jet to Serbia. [I] Cale, our producer, was a nerd. We’re like, “Luke Skywalker — planes don’t go down that Luke Skywalker’s on.” Luke is the kindest guy. He will tell you all the stories you’d like to know, including inside baseball information about Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and George Lucas. He’s so generous and never tires of doing it. He understands that it is his responsibility to maintain the image of the hero you admired as a child. My opinion is that he is a wonderful ambassador of dream.

Was the biggest surprise for you about working with and opposite him?

He’s a very talented actor, and he can make me act better. In certain scenes, he would make me give these speeches. [In] In one scene I wept, even though I wasn’t on the camera. I just read lines with him. It was his solo shot, and I started crying, and the director’s like, “Holy s***, flip it around. We’ll make Bert cry.” I said, “I have no idea how this happened.” They’re like, “What?” Mark made me cry with something he did. So I didn’t want to do that. Mark must do these things. Mark’s like, “You mean, act?” Then I said, “Can you do it? Then I’ll act. “I can’t do anything without your action.”

What “Star Wars stories” did he share with you that you might want to incorporate in your performance? These are strictly private?

Dude I am such a fool. It’s true, I am still a child. Mark Hamill says, “Hold On.” I had no idea there was someone inside R2-D2. Did you know that there was also someone in C-3PO? Was there anyone inside C-3PO? Then he said, “Oh My God.” It’s wonderful that he shares all of these stories. He told me about Arnold Schwarzenegger and how he gave him advice back when he first wanted to enter the acting world. Number one, I said to him: “Lose the name.” This is never going to appear on a poster. “And two, lose your accent. Arnold and I were working out together the other week. Arnold shared a story with me and I said, “Shutup.” He’s amazing.

The Machine is released in cinemas on 26 May.

