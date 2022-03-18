“The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois’ takes prize for book critics award

NEW YORK — Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’ “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois,”The fiction prize for fiction was given to her novel, an epic about racism, resilience, and identity. It is named in honor of the activist and influential Black scholar.National Book Critics Circle.

Jeffers was highly praised by the critics. “weaving several centuries’ worth of ‘songs’ from the ancestors into her narrative of the coming of age and young adulthood of a brilliant Atlanta scholar.”Jeffers, an English professor at the University of Oklahoma, and the author of five poetry books, were among the winners. The ceremony was held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the nonfiction category, the award was given to Clint Smith’s “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America.” Rebecca Donner’s “All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days: The True Story of the American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler” won for biography, and Jeremy Atherton Lin’s “Gay Bar: Why We Went Out”awarded the title of best autobiography. The poetry prize was given to Diane Seuss’ “frank: sonnets,” and the criticism award went to Melissa Febos’ “Girlhood.”

Anthony Veasna So, an author highly respected who died suddenly at 28 in 2020, received posthumous acclaim on Thursday. His story collection “Afterparties”He was awarded the John Leonard Prize, which is for best first novel. Leonard, a founding member and deceased of the NBCC in 2008, is well-known for his support for emerging authors.

The inaugural Toni Morrison Achievement Award, created last year in honour of the late Nobel laureate, was presented to “institutions that have made lasting and meaningful contributions to book culture,”Cave Canem Foundation was presented with the award. This is a self-defined “home for Black poetry”The foundation was founded in 1996 by Toi Diericotte and Cornelius Eady. It has supported such award-winning poets like Tracy K. Smith and Claudia Rankine.

Percival Everett, novelist, has books that include meta-fiction. “Erasure” “A History of the African-American People,” received the Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award, named for the critics circle’s first president. Merve Emre, a New Yorker contributor was presented with the Nona Balakian Ciation for Excellence In Reviewing.

The NBCC was formed in 1974. It now includes hundreds “critics, authors, literary bloggers, book publishing professionals, student members, and friends.”