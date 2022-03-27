‘The Lost City’ Sandra Bullock Movies Sees $30M

Sunday AM Writethru Refresh to see the latest chart and analysis In what is a record opening during the pandemic for a female-driven feature, Paramount’s Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum romantic comedy adventure The Lost CityIs opening to $31MAfter Friday’s $11.55M and Saturday’s $11.8M sales, Although older women have been known to be more cautious during the pandemic than others, 61% of them showed up overall. Those over 35 represented close to half of the crowd. Previously, over Valentine’s Day weekend, two-glossy female targeted movies tried to deliver, but did not in their openings: Death on the Nile ($12.8M) Get Married ($7.9M).

Lost City‘s debut ranks second for Paramount during the pandemic behind A Quiet Place Part II ($47.5M). It’s the studio’s third movie to open at No 1 this year after Scream And Jackass Forever In the switch-off from Jim Gianopulos to Brian Robbins as Paramount Studios Boss, the latter was immediately painted by the media as a guy who was primed to embrace theatrical day-and-date, as Paramount Global board chair Shari Redstone looked to mushroom the studio’s fledgling streaming service Paramount+. Not true: This guy isn’t going to burn down a great theatrical slate to keep warm. His talent and experience is in building franchises, and that’s both on the streaming and the theatrical side.

The box office is recovering and industry executives are reminded how rich the ancillary business model is, especially in this streaming age. Paramount left Marvel for Disney a while back, but the former studio has many franchises, including Nickelodeon, Hasbro and others. IP, and that’s currency which will go a long way for a long time. Even the more youthful-skewing stuff can make a lot of money if they are priced right.

Bullock told Deadline at SXSW that she had just finished reading Lost City A few years back, “But I said ‘No’, this is outdated, it had been on the shelf for seven years.”

“Then it was brought back to me by Elizabeth Raposo who was at Paramount at that time, and she said ‘you can do what you want with it.’”The Oscar winning actress is also included.

“As soon as you’re given that allowance, you can see things that you couldn’t see before, because there weren’t a bunch of attachments to it,”Bullock also adds

To develop the project, she called Liza Chasin, producer. She found their hook. Couples Retreat And Cruella scribe Dana Fox.

“You know how hard it is to find a writer with this tone of action, comedy, drama, it’s not easy and Dana Fox is one of the top writers for that very reason,”Bullock. Bullock also mentioned the Nee Brothers, who were very popular with their VFX pitch. Bumblebee, Chasin, Bullock won the movie with it eventually being shot in the Dominican Republic during Covid.

Lost City‘s weekend number is in the range from other Bullock pre-pandemic openers such as the comedy The Heat ($39M) and The Proposal ($34M). It’s a number many in distribution circles were expecting, and continues to prove that theatrical isn’t broken, especially for comedies and female-driven fare, which have largely been jettisoned to streamers. It’s still possible to see comedies on the big screen. Lost City It was performed as a rock concert at its world premiere at SXSW at Paramount Theatre on March 12.

EntTelligence was the box office analytics corporation that clocked 935K admissions. Lost City‘s opening day, and 2.6M admissions for the weekend. The average ticket price for the pic was $11.66. The major circuits didn’T-upcharge Lost City As they did for Batman. Saturday mornings were strong Lost CityWith 46% of the audience arriving before 5PM, this is a record. Around 36% of the audience was between 5 and 8, while 18% were there after 8PM.

The Lost City It is most popular in the West and Southeast, where nine out of the top ten runs are located. Utah’s theaters were among the top ten. According to our sources, premium large format screens account for 21% in ticket sales. 52% Caucasian, 21% Latino/Hispanic, 13% Black and 14% Asian/other were the diversity demos. This movie’s Cinemascore score is a B+ with an 81% PostTrak rating and a 61% recommendation, which is quite good for this genre of movie. Rotten Tomatoes’ audience meter is a bit higher at 86%.

RelishMix, the social media monitor, noticed positive conversation ahead of the official opening. Lost City, With those online “making unending comparisons to Romancing the Stone and The Jewel Of The Nile — with enthusiasm for the playful onscreen chemistry of Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum and boiling screams of joy for Brad Pitt.”The total reach of all social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, is 125.3M. “exceeding genre norms for action-adventure-comedy,”RelishMix reports that Tatum posts have been spiking, with an Instagram post reaching 3.1M views and a stack of YouTube videos driving 56.6M view.

Tatum is the social media champ here for the pic, engaging 45.6M fans, and driving cast activation on the film at 96%, while also repping 36% of the pic’s entire SMU reach. Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt are also hot topics on social media, but they are not socially connected.

We have some depth in our box office chart but with The Batman A fourth weekend of festivities $18.7M (Waiting on Warners’ update). RRRWe are now witnessing the second-best opening in Indian movies at $9.5M stateside, and Spider-Man, There’s No Way Home clicking past $800M, we’re still used to seeing more depth at the weekend box office. All ticket sales will be at $81.5M. That’s 45% more than the weekend 12 figures in 2019. That’s when Universal’s Use All movies grossed $148.8M in a single weekend. Looking under the hood of that weekend, Jordan Peele’s Use rang up a $71.1M opening, while Disney’s third weekend of Captain Marvel Did $34.2M

The three-hour action movie’s ticket price RRR, EntTelligence reports that specialty events are charged at $22.54 per head for seats, which include an intermission. The pic has been booked in 1,200 theaters, and the preview earned it $4.5M on Thursday. This is the highest amount ever for an Indian title in U.S./Canada. Unfortunately, Saturday ticket sales fell apart according to industry estimates with $2.5M, making S.S. Ramajouli’s RRR the second best opening for an Indian movie stateside after his own stateside record with 2017’s Baahubali 2 The ConclusionComscore reported that a statewide market for e-commerce opened at $10.4M and closed at $20.8M. RRR Played best in the East, the South, with top 10 theaters delivering over $50K and 46 bookings receiving over $25K. Specialty cinema is very much alive, and it’s with Indian epics.

Bleecker Street’s Naomi Watts thriller was able to continue despite the fact that the major studios have not yet absorbed all the theaters. Infinite StormIt was more than the original plan with 1,525 theatres in 187 cities. The survival mountain climber blizzard movie didn’t wow critics at 59% rotten, and froze out PostTrak audiences at 55%. All money came from the coasts with NYC Lincoln Square making $2K thus far. Friday appears to be $262K,The weekend is not very powerful. $751,2K,A No. 10 slot costs $492 on average. 10 slot.

Also in another big plus sign for arthouses during the pandemic is the Daniels’ martial arts fantasy Everything, Everywhere at Once which racked up a $203,9K Friday at ten theaters for a $20K average and very strong numbers across the board in NYC, LA and respectable results in San Francisco where the pic is booked at the New Mission, Metreon, & Kabuki. Opening for AGBO-produced movie per A23 was $509,6K. That’s a $50,965 theater average which is the second best opening theater average during the pandemic for a platform release after MGM/UAR’s Licorice Pizza ($86K) — and the best opening theater average of 2022 to date. The Daniels’ previous A24 movie, Man of the Swiss Army, In June 2016, the movie grossed $105,4K in three theaters, which is a $35,000. theater average. Bravo, A24.

A24 hopes to make this an arthouse platform event similar to its 2014 spring hit Ex MachinaBut even more with an Imax screening party in top markets on Wednesday, ahead of the nationwide launch on April 8. There were already sold-out Imax engagements, with exit polls from the 90s. We have already mentioned that A24 is fired All You Need at Once off at SXSW’s opening night to a rapturous response.

On the other end of the arthouse spectrum, there’s Sony Pictures Classics’ Mothering Sunday, Eva Husson has made a very provocative R-rated Merchant-Ivory movie about a maid who lives in post-World War I England and plans to meet the man she adores before he marries another woman. Rotten Tomatoes critics gave the film a 76% rating after it was launched at Cannes last Summer. To attract the over-50 crowd, this score must be higher. Five runs are being made in NY and LA. $10KLow prices $2KPer theater

In regards to the Oscar’s halo effect for Best Picture nominees, it’s sad — there really wasn’t that much, nor did these films really wow on streaming as we previously reported. Should Coda Take home the Best Picture Tonight, and subscribe to our newsletters.

Friday AM The first big studio wide release in three weeks, Paramount’s The Lost CityFor $2.5M, the show kicked off in 3,400 theaters on Thursday at 4 PM. I understand that number doesn’t include any of the previous weekend’s Fandango previews or those at the AMC earlier in the week.

Sandra Bullock-Channing and Brad Tatum-Brad Pitt-Daniel Radcliff romantic comedy adventures are expected to reach $25M at 4,248, although it wouldn’t be surprising if it lands in that range. Rotten Tomatoes reviews remain at 75% fresh. Overall, it’s a solid weekend for exhibition, and we’re hearing that the Indian movie RRR This weekend, you should expect to make $12M at 1000 theaters.

These are the best theaters The Lost City On Thursday, participants came from Los Angeles and New York City, Orlando, New York City (Texas), Albuquerque. Salt Lake City, Pharr, Texasas), Miami Colorado Springs, El Paso, Sacramento, and Salt Lake City.

‘The Lost City’ SXSW Review: Sandra Bullock And Channing Tatum Make Slapstick Comedy Look Good

The comp that’s being used for The Lost City Right now It is Free GuyAnother original comedy, ‘The Other Half’, earned $2.2M in Thursday evening previews for a $10.4M Friday opening weekend and $28.3M on Saturday. Bullock’s previous theatrical release — not counting her Netflix movies The Unforgiveable And Bird Box — was Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s all-star ensemble heist pic Ocean’s Eight, which did $4M in Thursday night previews In June 2018, before filing a $15.5M Friday. $41.6M.

Among regular films in release, Warner Bros.’ The Batman The film’s third week ends with $48.1M and a total running of $311.4M at 4,302 theatres. The DC movie, directed by Matt Reeves, is expected to make around $20M this weekend. Thursday’s estimated cost is $2.5M. This is -11% more than Wednesday.

Crunchyroll’s Jujutsu Kaisen 0 It ended its first week with $23.1M in 2,286 theaters, after a $1M Wednesday, -15% from Wednesday. Sony’s fifth week of Uncharted After a $605K Wednesday, $10.6M was earned. -13%, for a total of $128.5M. A24’s X Ends its first week with $6.1M. Tatum’s Dog Ends its fifth week with $5.6M, $55.7M running total after a $349K Wednesday, -14% off.

Sony’s Spider-Man, There’s No Way Home There is $1.4M more to go before the pic crosses $800M domestic. The pic’s 14th week ended with $4.2M, after a $260k Thursday, -6%, for a current U.S./Canada take of $798.6M — the third-best of all time behind 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936,7 million) and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame ($858,3 million)