The Little Mermaid filming location

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

In Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Princess Ariel longs to join Prince Eric in his world.

The cast and crew travelled to Italy, UK and France to make this film classic a reality.

The Little Mermaid's live-action version was filmed in several areas of Sardinia, Italy

3

The live-action filming of The Little Mermaid was shot in Sardinia and Italy.Credit: AP

The Little Mermaid filming location

The Little Mermaid Live-Action Version was produced in Sardinia Italy and the UK.

Castelsardo

The Castelsardo shore was the backdrop to many of Princess Ariel and Prince Eric's scenes

3

Many of the Princess Ariel and Prince Eric scenes were filmed on Castelsardo’s shoreCredit: Getty

Castelsardo is where the scenes were shot that allow fans to view Princess Ariel from Prince Eric’s castle.

Castelsardo, in Sardinia’s Province Sassari is situated to the northwest of this area.

The film’s production team said areas of Castelsardo possessed the “colonial”, Caribbean aesthetic that the crew wanted when it comes to Prince Eric’s Kingdom.

The cast of Disney's 2023 live-action film The Little Mermaid revealed
What’s the real story behind The Little Mermaid?

John Myhre told us that “we had the privilege of building a Caribbean-themed castle for the first ever time”. Italy for Movies.

We started with the faded colours of castles on the Italian and French coasts, but we also wanted something colonial, Caribbean, and that gave the impression of a castle on the water.

Aglientu

The large rock where Princess Ariel sings Part of Your World (pictured) is actually a prop that was constructed specifically for this scene

3

The rock on which Princess Ariel sang Part of Your World is a special prop made for the scene.Credit: AP

Aglientu is another area of the Province of Sassari in Sardinia that was used as a location to film The Little Mermaid.

The beach where Princess Ariel takes Prince Eric after saving him is actually Spiaggia di Rena Majore, located in Aglientu.

The carriage scenes of the couple on screen were filmed in Rena di Metteu.

Rob Marshall, the director of the film mentioned above said that it was crucial to choose a setting which would provide the epic drama for the story.

Sardinia has it all. The crystal-clear waters, the dramatic coastlines, steep cliffs with castles on them, large beaches and winding country roads.

Cala Moresca, Golfo Aranci

Cala Moresca is the location where the footage was shot of Prince Eric’s Kingdom, the village surrounding it and the Pier.

Golfo Aranci, also known as Sassari Province in Sardinia, is another area.

Pinewood Studios, Iver

Pinewood Studios at Iver Heath, in England, was used for productions while the Sardinian cast and crew were away.

Iver Heath, a large parish in England Buckinghamshire County.

The Little Mermaid will be released on all screens worldwide in May 2023.

This is a live action retelling Disney’s classic, Hans Christian Andersen novel with the same title.

Latest News

Previous article
The Nintendo Switch is now only $200, but gamers are rushing to purchase it.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder