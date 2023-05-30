In Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Princess Ariel longs to join Prince Eric in his world.

The cast and crew travelled to Italy, UK and France to make this film classic a reality.

3 The live-action filming of The Little Mermaid was shot in Sardinia and Italy. Credit: AP

The Little Mermaid filming location

The Little Mermaid Live-Action Version was produced in Sardinia Italy and the UK.

Castelsardo

3 Many of the Princess Ariel and Prince Eric scenes were filmed on Castelsardo’s shore Credit: Getty

Castelsardo is where the scenes were shot that allow fans to view Princess Ariel from Prince Eric’s castle.

Castelsardo, in Sardinia’s Province Sassari is situated to the northwest of this area.

The film’s production team said areas of Castelsardo possessed the “colonial”, Caribbean aesthetic that the crew wanted when it comes to Prince Eric’s Kingdom.

John Myhre told us that “we had the privilege of building a Caribbean-themed castle for the first ever time”. Italy for Movies.

We started with the faded colours of castles on the Italian and French coasts, but we also wanted something colonial, Caribbean, and that gave the impression of a castle on the water.

Aglientu

3 The rock on which Princess Ariel sang Part of Your World is a special prop made for the scene. Credit: AP

Aglientu is another area of the Province of Sassari in Sardinia that was used as a location to film The Little Mermaid.

The beach where Princess Ariel takes Prince Eric after saving him is actually Spiaggia di Rena Majore, located in Aglientu.

The carriage scenes of the couple on screen were filmed in Rena di Metteu.

Rob Marshall, the director of the film mentioned above said that it was crucial to choose a setting which would provide the epic drama for the story.

Sardinia has it all. The crystal-clear waters, the dramatic coastlines, steep cliffs with castles on them, large beaches and winding country roads.

Cala Moresca, Golfo Aranci

Cala Moresca is the location where the footage was shot of Prince Eric’s Kingdom, the village surrounding it and the Pier.

Golfo Aranci, also known as Sassari Province in Sardinia, is another area.

Pinewood Studios, Iver

Pinewood Studios at Iver Heath, in England, was used for productions while the Sardinian cast and crew were away.

Iver Heath, a large parish in England Buckinghamshire County.

The Little Mermaid will be released on all screens worldwide in May 2023.

This is a live action retelling Disney’s classic, Hans Christian Andersen novel with the same title.