The Little Couple Star Jen Arnold Shares Pampered Pics Of Zoey On 10th Birthday!

The Little Couple star Jen Arnold is celebrating a very special day with her daughter Zoey Klein. Jen announced that Zoey was now 10 years old on social media. She also shared how they spent their day together. Zoey looked like she was completely spoilt as she reached double digits.

Jen Arnold documents Zoey’s big day.

On social media, Jen shared a few photos from Zoey’s special day. Jen shared several photos of Zoey throughout the years in one post. The proud mom writes, “Happy Double Digits Birthday to my amazing daughter! You get more amazing every day! 10!”

For those who don’t know, Jen and her husband Bill Klein have a son, Will, as well. But the parents made sure to make Zoey’s day all about her.

In a TikTok, Jen reveals that her daughter was pampered on her birthday. The young lady was able to go to the spa to enjoy some quality time with her mother. Jen writes, “I can’t believe how amazing a young lady you are becoming!”

The Little Couple fans wish Zoey a happy birthday.

In response to Jen’s posts about Zoey’s special day, The Little Couple fans are commenting to wish her a happy birthday. TLC fans are sure to love Zoey, and they’ve enjoyed seeing her grow up over time. Many TLC fans will recall when Zoey was adopted as a very young child. Zoey is now a healthy, happy 10-year-old girl.

One fan sweetly writes, “We watched her grow up on tv. Such a precious young lady. We named our puppy, Zoey, after her 🐕 Hope you have a great day of Birthday celebration 🎂🎈🎉🎁 🥳”

Another fan adds, “Wow 🤩 10 years old?? I remember when you brought her home and how unsure she was about everything. She has grown into a confident girl and so smart and such a kind soul.”

Plenty more fans are chiming in to simply write, “happy birthday.” Others are talking about how fun the spa day looks and commenting on how happy Zoey seems. It’s safe to say that Zoey had a great day celebrating with her mom.

So, what do you think of Jen Arnold’s latest post? Is Zoey a happy 10th birthday celebration? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments.