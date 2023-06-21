The Lincoln Lawyer is based off a novel? Netflix’s origins are explored

Is Netflix’s popular legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer based on a book and is the TV series inspired by a true story?

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2, part 1, premieres July 6 and will feature the return of Mickey Haller, played by Manuel Garcia Ruflo.

While fans can’t wait to watch Haller work his second case from the Lincoln Navigator in the back, they are wondering whether the Netflix legal series is based on a book.

Here is everything that you need to know about The Lincoln Lawyer’s origins ahead of season 2, including the inspiration behind the series and some of the attorneys who formed the foundation of Haller’s character.

Is Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer based on a book?

Yes, Netflix’s TV series The Lincoln Lawyer is indeed based on a series of books written by American author Michael Connelly.

The Lincoln Lawyer Series has been released six times since 2005, with the seventh book due to be published later this year.

Whilst there are indeed seven novels featuring fan favorite lawyer Mickey Haller, the Netflix live-action adaptation is actually skipping over several of these books in favor of condensing Haller’s story down.

The first book in the series ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ was skipped over as part of season 1 and with season 2 adapting ‘The Fifth Witness’, we are also set to skip over the intermediary issue ‘The Reversal’.

Michael Connolly has written other book series

Michael Connolly’s most famous work, aside from The Lincoln Lawyer and the series of police procedural dramas featuring Detective Harry Bosch. The show was made into an Amazon Prime Video television program in 2015.

Interestingly, Harry Bosch and Mickey Haller are actually half-brothers with the majority of Connolly’s work all taking place within the same universe. In fact, in the original book series, Bosch was Haller’s right-hand man when it came to case investigations with the two making numerous appearances in the other’s storylines.

Unfortunately, due to a name right It is a good idea to use with Amazon Studios, Bosch was unable to feature in Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer series – the character Cisco was created in order to fill that void.

Some of Connelly’s other novels include The Poet (1996), which featured franchise starter and Crime Reporter Jack McEvoy, and Blood Work (1998), which was later adapted into a movie in 2002 by Clint Eastwood.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Is it based off a true tale?

The Lincoln Lawyer, no, isn’t based on true events. The series, however, was inspired either by real-life lawyers who author Michael Connelly personally knew, or had researched for the purpose of character development.

Mickey Haller was inspired by two lawyers: David Ogden from LA, who worked out of the trunk of his car and Dan Daly, a Florida attorney.

Daly, Tudum speaks to Netflix revealed Connelly and he had a very close friendship in the early 2000s. The author would often take notes which he later used to create the character Mickey Haller of The Lincoln Lawyer.

“When Mike [Connelly] Around 2001 I moved him to Tampa, so I invited Roger Mills and me to have a drink after work. Roger and I and other lawyers who joined us would tell war stories about cases we handled because that’s what lawyers do when they get together. Mike paid attention and took notes on napkins.”

The courts even called Daly during a golf game with Connelly to give him a case.

“Mike was astounded because, back then, the mountains around LA made cell reception very poor, That episode, though, informed his understanding of what David Ogden told him about practicing out of the back of a Lincoln.”

Daly would also reveal that, “What I am most impressed by is how accurate Mickey describes why defense lawyers do what we do.”

“Mickey says he tries to leave his client better off than when he found them. He doesn’t know how to tell. [Hayley] what clients he wouldn’t represent because everyone is entitled to competent and effective counsel. That’s how the adversarial systems [work].”

