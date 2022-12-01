Daryan Zahawi is now the Coronation Street newcomer, and it’s not been an easy ride for him.

Twana Omer, who plays the role of the ITV soap’s new actor, has an impressive past life.

Twana was an Iraqi refugee who wanted to make a fresh start in Weatherfield when she joined the cast.

Maria Connor quickly supported him and made it her mission, to integrate Daryan in society.

After arguing with Max, Daryan claimed his school place and he was the victim of an egregious racist attack by Griff and his gang. He’s now faced many hardships.

Twana is a busy actor who has shared many occasions with Daryan.

Recently, he was seen with Paddy Bever (Max), who is his antagonist during a casting night.

While he enjoyed a casual evening with James Craven, Channique Sterling Brown and other co-stars like Channique Sterling Brown, he looked elegant in a white shirt.

Twana is 18-years old, but Twana has an playing range between 15 and 21.

A huge sports enthusiast, he is known to have tried out a wide range of activities, such as running, football and swimming.

His first role on screen was as Max, in Sky’s Cobra last year.

In addition to his Corrie role next year, Khafiz will be appearing as Khafiz on a new series called Better.

Twana’s cobble-walk scenes have caused a lot of controversy.

112 complaints were made to the broadcast watchdog Ofcom, over the scenes in which his character was brutally attacked.

Daryan, a refugee from Iraq who arrived in the UK to seek asylum, was brutally attacked and killed by Griff, his cowardly assailants.

As he was leaving work, the Speed Daal waiter left with one declaration. “You don’t belong here.”

Daryan was attacked by the thugs as he attempted escape.

