The legendary star’s fans honor him

January 17th was supposed to be a magical date for America’s favourite senior citizen, when Betty White, the legendary actress, was She will celebrate her 100th Birthday. The star that we love is still there. died peacefully in her sleep at her Brentwood, California homeNew Year’s Eve

So, fans of “The Golden Girls”And “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” star are rallying on Jan. 17 to honor Betty White by supporting one of her biggest passions: animal welfare.

White has been vocal about animal rights for many years. She has partnered with numerous organizations to help animals be adopted and fight for their human rights. Madeline Bernstein, president of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles, was one of the advocates who partnered with White during her long crusade to help animals.

Bernstein has been working alongside White for the last 30 years to promote animal welfare. But White’s work with animals began way before meeting Bernstein.

“Betty White was the real deal,” Bernstein told USA TODAY. “She did not come upon animal welfare issues when it became more trendy to do so. She was like that from, well, she would say from birth.”

White received the award for lifetime dedication to animal welfare. National Humanitarian Medal from American Humane, the first national humane organization founded in the United States. She also received the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute’s James Smithson Bicentennial Medal for 2017. At the time she stated that animals were “what I love most in the world.”

White loved all animals she came across, it was not a secret. Bernstein said that White was known to occasionally give a kiss to a dog, and would often take pictures with any animal she saw. She was as sweet with animals as she was serious about helping them.

Tom Dyer, former caretaker of birds at the Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans, In a tweet thread that someone paid for 19 penguins and two sea otters from the aquarium to be flown to California after Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. Although the donor wanted to remain anonymous, it was revealed that White paid for it years later.

When the spcaLA decided to do a live telethon in 2000, the organization decided they should have a host. Bernstein reached out to White, asking her if she was interested in the job.

“She said, ‘What I think sweetie, is that if you had done this without asking me to host, it would be over. We’d be done,'” Bernstein said.

She said the telethon was a great success but that White told them when they would do it again next year that White had been notified. “got wind of it”Bernstein, asking if she was fired, called her. The same thing happened again the following year. White auctioned her own body once for dinner for the organization.

These memories show just how passionate the late star was about animals. She didn’t want people focusing on only certain aspects of animals. Her goal, however, was to make every animal happy, healthy, and loved.

“If you could make people do that, then she was for you,” Bernstein said.

How to Take the #BettyWhiteChallenge

Social media users shared their grief and shock at the passing of White.

Bernstein stated that many people were affected by his words. “felt cheated” they couldn’t celebrate with White, but instead they found a different way to celebrate and honor her memory.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge is a trending hashtag across social media since the beginning of 2022. It’s simple: Donate to any animal rescue, shelter or agency in White’s honor up to Jan. 17, which would have been White’s 100th birthday.

Many shelters are available across the country. Tri-County Humane Society, MinnesotaWhite’s name, and offered donations in White’s honor. Others likeFaithful Friends Animal Society DelawareThey said that they would match any donation.

Bernstein said the donations are a great way to honor White, adding that it’s the right birthday party for her since it will go to a cause she loved her entire life.

What would White say about this trend?

“She’s probably up there laughing,” Bernstein said. “She probably wishes she had thought of that.”

Follow Jordan Mendoza Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.