The Late Late Show with James Corden Ken Jeong to Debunk COVID-19 Vaccination Myth!

Comedian Ken Jeong recently graced “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” where he shared his thoughts about the myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. Below are his remarks.

Ken Jeong is known for his hilarious comedic acting in Hollywood. He appeared in such hit TV shows as the “Community” series and “The Masked Singer,” where he serves as a judge.

But more than his bone-tickling humor, Jeong is a licensed physician who is happily married to his wife, doctor Tran Jeong. The actor, 52 years old, has spoken out publicly about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a recent interview with TV host James Corden, Jeong said he and his wife, who currently practices family medicine, can say that vaccines do not lead to physical ailments. Jeong added:

“I think that there’s so much misinformation out there and not just by extremists.”

His statement comes after CNN reported that White House press secretary Jen Paski clarified the vaccine misconceptions that renowned rapper Nicki Minaj reportedly spread.

Chief COVID-19 medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is aware of the misinformation circulating around social media, said the only way to fight back unverified vaccine claims is to correct and debunk them.

Jeong observed the confusion surrounding the Pandemic and the Delta Variant and shared his belief that better information exchange could have helped improve the medical community’s response.

According to Jeong, the Delta variant is more contagious, which is why everyone should wear face masks. Jeong stated that the current vaccines serve as an umbrella to protect people against the virus.

Jeong was also inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame recently. He addressed the issue of Asian-Americans being the victims of verbal and physical attacks during the pandemic.

Besides addressing pressing social issues today, Jeong previously shared his thoughts on the possible film version of “Community” and a reunion of him and his co-stars, which fans have wanted for a long time.

Jeong seems excited about a movie and a reunion, saying he would do anything to be with his beloved co-stars. The series was critically acclaimed and ran from 2009 to 2015. He played Ben Chang.

Jeong stars in the series alongside Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Donald Glover, Gillian Jacobs, Joel McHale, Yvette Nicole Brown, Chevy Chase, and Jim Rash.

The veteran TV star considers his co-stars his family. Reflecting on his experience while filming the comedy series, Jeong said “Community” made him a better actor.