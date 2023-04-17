The Last Thing He told Me is based on a true-life story.

Apple TV+ The Last Thing He told Me is based on an actual story. The creator of ‘The last thing he told me’ has spoken about the story behind ‘The novel’ and miniseries starring Jennifer Garner.

This mystery thriller was made into a recent miniseries. What was the last thing he told me?The story is about a woman, Hannah Michaels, who is trying to find out what happened to her husband Owen Michaels.

What was the last thing he told me? Jennifer Garner stars in the premiere of Apple TV+, which will be on April 23, 2023. Nikolaj Costa-Waldau and Angourie are also featured. The word “Is” is used to describe the concept of a person. What was the last thing he told me? Based on a real story? Check out the details.

Is ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ based on a true story?

Apple TV+ Nikolaj Coster Waldau plays Owen Michaels as he appears in the film ‘The last thing he told me’.

Laura Dave is a writer and showrunner who has written novels. She revealed whether What was the last thing he told me? Based on an actual interview. She confirmed that she was a woman. What was the last thing he told me? It is based not on a single true story. Variety Similar incidents have occurred over the years and they are reminiscent of what will happen in 2021.

What was the last thing he told me? Laura had been following the Enron case, in which Enron’s CEO Kenneth Lay and its COO Jeffrey Skilling were accused of fraud, money laundering and other crimes.

“I was consumed with the Enron trial, the hubris behind the people that allowed that to happen. I saw an interview back then with Linda Lay, the wife of Enron CEO Kenneth Lay, in which she said, ‘My husband’s done nothing wrong. He’s not guilty.’ I had no idea if she believed that or not. I started thinking of a woman who found herself newly married to someone that the world is telling her is so paradoxical to her understanding of who her partner is,” she told the publication.

The story of ‘The Last thing He told me’ parallels another scandal.

Theranos was recently a case that resembled history. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who defrauded investors using her machine to test blood, received over ten years of prison time. Laura has recently spoken about the similarities in her book with the court case during an interview. Radio Times.

Apple TV+ Jennifer Garner, as Hannah Michaels with her co-star Nikolaj Costa-Waldau in ‘The last thing he told me’ as Owen Michaels.

“I think that what those two cases really have in common, and it’s one of the things that was really interesting to me about it, is the idea of hubris,” she explained. “And it’s such hubris to think you could get away with fraud, embezzlement on a large scale,” continued she. “What is the story someone is telling himself – or in the case of Theranos, herself – that allows that narrative to go on to the point where there’s so much collateral damage?”

Apple TV+ Jennifer Garner plays Hannah Michaels as part of ‘The last thing he told me’.

It’s because storytelling is at the core of what we do. You’re either going to invest your life in creating a story that is for the good or – without being binary about it – is for less than good. And so you’ve got to be really, really careful about what narrative you’re diving into,” Laura also said.

Finally, Laura noted, “And in the case of Theranos or Madoff or all the way back to Enron, the common denominator is that people get so invested in a story – their own personal story, their own personal narcissism – that they lose the thread. It’s my passion to help them find that thread, and show that all is not as bad.