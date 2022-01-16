The Last Man’ Showrunner Admits Defeat In Getting New Platform

For fans of Y: The Last Man it’s truly the end of their world. Showrunner/EP Eliza Clark has posted that the dystopian drama hasn’t been able to find new distribution.

“For those of you who have been asking me: we tried really hard to get another platform to pick up season 2 of Y,”Clark posted on Twitter. “But sadly, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. It is always incredibly difficult to move a show, and in recent years, it has only gotten harder.”

Y: The Last Man is a post-apocalyptic drama developed by Clark based on the comic book series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. A cataclysmic disaster decimates everyone except Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer), who is a cisgender man. As they try to rebuild what is lost, and build something better, the series follows the survivors.

FX on Hulu cancelled it in October just a few weeks after its Season 1 finale. Clark wrote that Clark had written, “I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much left to tell… We don’t want it to end.”

Amber Tamblyn, Diane Lane (House of Cards), Juliana Canfield (Succession), Elliot Fletcher (Fosters), Olivia Thirlby (JunoAshley Romans (NOS4A2Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy() complete the ensemble.

Clark, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Nellie Reed produced the series. Mari Jo Winkler Ioffreda, Vaughan, and Melina Matsoukas served as executive producers.