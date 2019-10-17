The Last Kingdom Season 4 Release date on Netflix? What will happen in the fourth season?

The fans of The Last Season would be delighted to know that the historical drama from Netflix which is based on The Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell is renewed for the fourth season.

The fans might be wondering when will they get to see the historical drama “The Last Kingdom.”

Netflix Renewed The Last Kingdom back in 2018

The streaming giant renewed The Last Kingdom for its fourth run back in December 2018 all through the official Twitter page. Later in 2019, in the month of April, Netflix said that they have begun filming the fourth season of The Last Kingdom. In addition to this, Netflix did also reveal that the fourth season will have a 10-episode run.

Further, back in July this year, the official Instagram page of The Last Kingdom gave the fans an invitation to join Uhtred in 2020 as the battle will continue to take place. It is safe to say that the fourth season will arrive the following year, 2020.

What would happen in the fourth season?

There is a highly likely chance that the fourth season will feature a bunch of new actors due to time skip. At the same time, Alexander Dreymon will also make his return as Bebbanburg’s Uhtred. In addition to this, the sources are suggesting that the alliance between several kingdoms are going to be shattered.

During the turmoil, Aelfric might be challenged by his own nephew who would be portrayed by Joseph Millson.

Is the trailer for The Last Kingdom S04 out?

Netflix is yet to release the trailer of season four of The Last Kingdom. The guess is when Netflix will unveil the release date of The Last Kingdom with the forthcoming trailers.