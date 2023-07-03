The July Supermoon of 2023 will be a dazzling ‘Buck Moon’ that is brighter and bigger than normal. It will light up the sky around the globe.

A stunning supermoon lit the sky across the world tonight.

This impressive full-moon, also known as “Buck Moon”, was brighter and bigger than any other this year.

7 Londoners were mesmerized by the supermoon in July. Credit: LNP

7 On Sunday night, the supermoon rose above Tynemouth’s Grand Hotel. Credit: Ian Sproat/pictureexclusive.com

7 The spectacular orange glow was also seen above St Mary’s Lighthouse, Tyne & Wear Credit: Ian Sproat/pictureexclusive.com

7 The breathtaking moon rises behind the castle of Wernigerode near the ‘Harz’ mountains in Germany Credit: AP

The supermoon The name is given to it because the Moon looks bigger than normal and that it marks the part of its orbit when it comes the closest.

The celestial show was not disappointing to those who waited.

The Shard, St Paul’s Cathedral and central London were bathed in a beautiful glow as the star rose.

Many keen Moonwatchers even noticed that the Moon appeared lower than normal.

Glasgow and Tynemouth were also treated to stunning views of the stars on Sunday.

It was also the same around the world, with the supermoon that could be seen in Germany near the Harz mountain range.

Stargazers also saw the rare moon in Greece, Iraq and Egypt.

A supermoon combines two different astronomical events.

It’s when a new or full Moon coincides with a perigee – the Moon’s closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit.

For a moon to be officially defined as supermoon, it must come to within 90 % of its closest proximity to Earth.

A supermoon, according to Science Focus is around 7 percent larger and 15% brighter than a full moon.

Dr. Shannon Schmoll, director of the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University told CNN: “A supermoon is when the moon appears a little bit bigger in our sky.

“As the moon goes around the Earth, it’s not a perfect circle.

“So, there are points in its orbit where it’s a little bit closer or a little bit farther from the Earth.”

The term “Buck Moon”, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac dates back to Native American tribes. It refers to a time in the year during which the male antlers of deer begin to grow.

In general, supermoons only occur three or four time in one year.

Buck Moon was the first in a series of supermoons that will be visible this year.

You don’t have to worry if you didn’t see it. It will be visible at its peak between the 3rd and 4th of July as it begins to reach full phase.

In the UK, on 3 July morning at 7:38am the Buck supermoon reaches its peak of illumination.

The show will be available later in the evening, starting at 10.14pm.

7 Glasgow’s stargazers caught a peek of the show as well Credit: Alamy

7 A church and the moon in Basra. Credit: AFP