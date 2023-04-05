The island of Murder Mystery 2 is it real? Luxurious location explored

The opening scenes of Murder Mystery 2 take place on a sun-soaked private island but there’s more to the location than initially meets the eye.

Like the original Netflix movie, which saw Nick and Audrey Spitz travel to Europe, Murder Mystery 2 follows Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s characters to yet more glamorous locations as they embark on their latest case.

They are not only invited to Paris but also to a luxury private island. But is this real? And where did Murder Mystery 2’s crew film key scenes there?

The Spitzes get invited to the Maharajah’s private island

Murder Mystery 2 kicks into gear as Nick and Audrey Spitz invite Vikram, the Maharajah to their wedding on his private island.

They are both left stunned by the luxurious environment, especially the retractable roof and large walk-in closet that is fully equipped with clothing for all occasions.

However, it doesn’t take long before there is trouble in paradise as the groom is kidnapped on his wedding night and held for ransom, which leaves every guest in attendance, including the bride herself, a suspect.

Is there an island on Murder Mystery 2’s Murder Mystery 2?

While we’re led to believe that the Maharaja’s private island is located somewhere in Asia, the production team actually traveled to the island of O’ahu in Hawaii to create the scenic getaway.

That’s right, the Maharajah’s private island is sadly a fictional place as the film crew used Hawaii to double for the luxurious location.

During filming in Hawaii, Murder Mystery’s crew used the capital of Honolulu as a primary location, particularly the neighborhood of Kaka’ako.

Meanwhile, the backdrop for several of the island’s beach scenes was actually provided by Lanikuhonua Lagoon while filming also took place around Makapu’u Point Lookout.

Additional projects shot in Hawaii

Murder Mystery 2 was not the first movie to use Hawaii for filming. The Pacific Islands have been a popular location with many production companies over the years.

Hawaii has been featured in the likes of Lost, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Baywatch, Jurassic World, Hawaii Five-O, 2014’s Godzilla, Snakes On A Plane and Netflix’s Finding ‘Ohana among others.

Murder Mystery 2 can be found here Available for streaming Now available on Netflix, after it was released on Friday March 31st 2023.

Also, who plays Claudette and why does she seem so familiar in Murder Mystery 2?