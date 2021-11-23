The internet was writhing in pain when a jagged CRYSTAL woman peed out

Poor man drank JAGGED crystals, leaving people in pain. His girlfriend shared a video of him spitting it out. “evil” lump.

In what would have been a terrible experience, the young man had to clear a kidney stone from his urethra.

2 One TikToker shared this photo of a kidney stone her boyfriend had peed on.

In a clip by TikTok’s favorite NHS surgeon Dr Karan Rajan his stunned girlfriend examines the kidney stone using tweezers.

She held it up to the camera, explaining to her boyfriend that he had just peed on it – a common but painful way of getting rid of a crystal.

Lauren, the shocked woman, said: “My poor boyfriend just purged this out.

“Poor urethra, I never knew kidney stones could be so evil. Look at that sharp little razor tip.”

One person who was watching the video commented: “This hurts me watching this.”

Another one said: “This made me go and drink three glasses of water.”

One viewer shared that they have had kidney stones in the past and said it to another viewer. “feels like you are urinating glass shards”.

Kidney stones are masses made of salt and minerals, and can be anywhere between a grain of salt and a golf ball in size.

There are many types of calcium stones: struvite and uric acid stone, as well as cystine and struvite.

Kidney stones can be extremely painful. Many sufferers claim they will never forget the experience.

The stones can cause severe pain. Most of them pass through the ureter, the tube connecting the kidneys and bladder. However, some may require surgery to remove.

Dr Rajan explained that 10% of people will develop kidney stones during their lifetime.

He also explained what you can do in order to avoid this painful condition.

He said, “Strangely enough. Low calcium can actually cause renal stones.

“Calcium must be absorbed into the body through diet before it can bind with oxalates in the stomach and intestines.

“Eating foods with calcium is a good way for oxalates to leave the body and not form stones.”

STEER CLEAR

Oxalate can be found in certain foods, and it is also produced in the body as a waste product.

He said, “Don’t overdo it with the salt.” Exceedingly salt in the diet can prevent calcium from being absorbed and lead to kidney stones.

“Animal proteins contain purines, and eating too much can cause uric acid to build up in your urine, increasing the risk of stones.”

You don’t have to eat meat, but there are other sources of protein.

Protein-rich foods such as eggs, dairy products and meats are great sources.

Vegans will love foods like seitan, tofu and tempeh for their protein.

According to the NHS doctor, genetics and family history could make people more susceptible to developing kidney stones.

What are the signs and symptoms of kidney stones?

Pain in the side and back below the ribs.

The pain radiates down to the lower abdomen, groin and stomach.

Pain that is unpredictable and changes in intensity

Uterine pain

Urine color: pink, red, or brown

Ureter with a cloudy or unpleasant odor

Nausea and vomiting

Urinary urgency –

More often than usual, you urinate

Infections can cause fever and chills.

You should not urinate in small quantities

2 Dr Rajan outlined the diet changes that you can make in order to prevent kidney stones