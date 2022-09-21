The inspiring story behind the real all-women army is shown in ‘The Woman King’

Viola Davis’ powerful new film The Woman KingIt is off to a strong start at box office. Some movie-goers might not be aware that the movie was inspired by real events. Here’s what history knows of the real all-female army that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey for decades.

‘The Woman King’The Agojie Warriors’ Story

Due to its Agojie army, the West African kingdom Dahomey in 1840s frightened its enemies. The force was comprised of 6,000 female warriors at the height of Dahomey’s power. They were known as “Amazons”In Europe, it refers to the all-female army of Greek myth. The women’s ferocity left historians awe-struck, and their incredible story is finally being dramatized by Hollywood.

As with nearly every film based on true events. The Woman KingThe story of the Agojie army is filtered through and only the most interesting parts are included. The fictional characters, such as Viola Davis’ Nanisca and Thuso Mbedu’s Nawi, are not real. Viola Davis’ Nanisca and Thuso Mbedu’s Nawi were not real people, although warriors by these names served at different points in the kingdom’s history. John Boyega’s King Ghezo is the most historically accurate character.

RELATED:Viola Davis is the only African-American actor to receive this prestigious honor

The Woman King‘s conflict lies in the kingdom’His reliance on the slavery trade. Davis’ character, Nanisca, repeatedly urges King Ghezo to cease selling to slavers, even defying him to free slaves with the aid of the Agojie.

Here is where historical accuracy gets a little shaky. The Agojie, contrary to the film’s story, Participated in the slave trade willingly. While there was once an effort to shift the kingdom’s primary export to palm oil, it couldn’t compare to the economic prosperity that the slave trade ensured. Even the Agojie warriors had slaves of their own—as many as 50 slaves for a single soldierAccording to some sources, it is.

The Agojie was treated as royalty

It’s unknown what led Dahomey to conscript such a large female army. While some Agojie were volunteers, many were slaves. They served as the king’s third-class wives—meaning they were wed to him but did not share his bed. Tradition dictated that Agojie were celibate. When not at war, they served as the king’s guard and elephant hunters.

In Dahomey, men were not permitted to enter the king’s palace after nightfall. The Agojie made sure the king was safe throughout the night and didn’t break the protocol. Historians note that the Agojie left their palace to be followed by a slave girls who would ring a bell warning men to stay out of their way and avoid eye contact. The penalty for touching an Agojie soldier was death.

European tourists were shocked by the training that Agojie warriors had to endure. New recruits were made to climb thorn hedges in an effort to improve their endurance. They were left in the forest for several days to learn survival skills. Most gruesomely, however, was that the Agojie had learnt to kill without discrimination. They were the kingdom’s executioners, forced to behead and maim prisoners so that they would lose all sensitivity to the act of killing.

Bravery is the main attribute that historical texts have attributed to Agojies. Almost every historian came to the same conclusion: The Agojie’s ferocity was on a level that Europeans had never witnessed before. Their story is legendary because they defended Dahomey’s small kingdom for more than any other kingdoms.

More Stories from Suggest