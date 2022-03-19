The ingredient in your food that could cause you fatigue

It’s important to have healthy snacks at home in order to avoid feeling tired from eating unhealthy snacks. According to HealthlineBeans and lentils provide protein and complex carbohydrate to your meals, giving you long-lasting energy. Also, quinoa and oatmeal are great whole grains to keep on hand (via US News). “It’s a great idea to look for whole-grain or whole-wheat options because they’re full of fiber and can help create that feeling of fullness at meals,”Emily Rice is a registered dietitian for the Ohio State University Wexner medical center in Columbus. “Other pasta alternatives made from lentils or beans are a great source of fiber and protein as well, especially for those on gluten-free diets.”

Because they are rich in healthy fats, fiber, vitamins and minerals, nuts and seeds can provide lasting energy. Nut butter can also be made from these seeds. It can be spread on toast, or added to oatmeal. Nut butter can be purchased in shops, but you should avoid any products with added sugar or oil.