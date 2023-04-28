The house of an alumnus from ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,’ was destroyed in a fire.

Bonnie Chapman has recently experienced a family tragedy. According to a recent article Entertainment Tonight interview, the daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman and the late Beth Chapman stated that a fire destroyed her home. Bonnie said that on Tuesday, Ismael and she were working when they received a phone call that the rental house that they had in Fishersville was burning. Bonnie explained that she and her boyfriend, Ismael were at work when they received a call Tuesday morning informing them of blaze in their rental house. Bonnie was too late to arrive at the house, and even though she had packed up and left work fast, most of its contents were destroyed. The smoke caused her snake, three cats and dog to die. It’s heartbreaking to know that my beloved six pets, Merlyn and Plum, Azriel and Nyssa as well as Sophie and Stokley, were also killed in the fire. She said, “Their beautiful souls had brought me joy, love, and meaning in my life. I deeply mourn their loss.” Bonnie then thanked Augusta County Fire Department’s efforts to extinguish fires and revive pets that were saved from fire.

I want to thank the Augusta County Fire Department for their quick response and extinguishing the fire. The professionalism and care they showed me was amazing. The firefighters arrived within five minutes of receiving the initial emergency call and tried to revive the pets they had rescued from the house in flames. Bonnie said that firefighters showed great respect for my pets, and they made heroic attempts to save them. Bonnie added: “I’m deeply grateful for exceptional service and support from the Augusta County Fire Department in this difficult time.” On this terrible day, she was able to keep the ashes of her deceased mother. Beth died from throat cancer on June 19, 2019. Beth died in June 2019 from throat cancer. Tell them to get on with it TMZ. “I saved my mother’s ashes, which was my biggest concern.”

Bonnie Chapman has to deal with the fallout from a family tragedy.https://t.co/PBLWflSAQc — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) 28 April 2023

Bonnie said that the fire department concluded an electrical issue was the cause of the fire. Bonnie won’t be starting a GoFundMe campaign to assist the family in recovering what was lost, according to the outlet. However she is looking into cremation rings or portraits of animals who died. Bonnie said, “That’s the way I will honor them. I will keep them close to me because they have filled my life so much with memories.” My oldest cat Plum was the favorite of my sister, we were both divas. I’m sure my mother is happy that Plum will be with her. Bonnie said she hopes that her tragic story inspires others to cherish their time with family, pets included. I would like to use this moment to remind people that our lives are fragile and to cherish our time with loved ones. This includes our pets. Bonnie advised people to make the most out of their time with furry friends by paying them full attention, spending as much time with them as you can, and telling the them how much they mean to you. I did everything possible to give my pets a great life. Their absence has left a huge void in me.