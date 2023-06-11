The hot summer weekend is the perfect time to discover five common mistakes people make that can cause Wi-Fi problems in your backyard.

The hot weather has prompted many Brits to spend time in their gardens.

Most likely, you’ve got at least one device with you. It could be an iPhone or Android.

But those with small gardens have probably noticed that the Wi-Fi signal is weak or completely non-existent when they are outside.

Phil Haslam, TalkTalk’s Tech Chief, has revealed five important tips with Central Recorder.

“Our gardens are an extension of the home, so there’s no reason they shouldn’t be connected,” he explains.

The right Wi-Fi setup will allow you to stream, swipe and surf outdoors.

Take a look at the following:

Avoid disappointment by testing the Wi-Fi range before hosting a barbecue or garden party.

Just head outside with your device connected and note any Wi-Fi dead spots.

Move your router

To extend Wi-Fi coverage, experiment with your router’s position.

To get the most out of your router place it on a flat, open surface off the floor.

Signal interference

Microwaves, ovens, cordless phones or other large electronic devices can interfere with your connection, so it’s best to keep your router away from them if you can.

Disconnect Wi-Fi devices you’re not using

When you have multiple devices connected at the same time, such as laptops, tablets and smartphones to your Wi-Fi network. This will use up more bandwidth.

Try disconnecting the devices from the Wi-Fi when you’re not using them to free up your connection.

Use a mesh system

It might be worthwhile investing in mesh systems – also called extenders – for a large yard.

For example, TalkTalk offers a Total Home Wi-Fi add-on, you can create a powerful mesh network for the best possible Wi-Fi coverage for just £6 a month.

