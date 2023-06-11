The hot summer weekend is the perfect time to discover five common mistakes people make that can cause Wi-Fi problems in your backyard.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

The hot weather has prompted many Brits to spend time in their gardens.

Most likely, you’ve got at least one device with you. It could be an iPhone or Android.

The Wi-Fi connection can be really bad from gardens

1

Garden Wi-Fi can be a real problemCredit: Getty

But those with small gardens have probably noticed that the Wi-Fi signal is weak or completely non-existent when they are outside.

Phil Haslam, TalkTalk’s Tech Chief, has revealed five important tips with Central Recorder.

“Our gardens are an extension of the home, so there’s no reason they shouldn’t be connected,” he explains.

The right Wi-Fi setup will allow you to stream, swipe and surf outdoors.

Switching off Wi-Fi setting boosts security and avoids 'brute force attack'
People are realizing Wi-Fi speeds are killed off by 4 common home gadgets

Take a look at the following:

Avoid disappointment by testing the Wi-Fi range before hosting a barbecue or garden party.

Just head outside with your device connected and note any Wi-Fi dead spots.

Move your router

To extend Wi-Fi coverage, experiment with your router’s position.

To get the most out of your router place it on a flat, open surface off the floor.

Signal interference

Microwaves, ovens, cordless phones or other large electronic devices can interfere with your connection, so it’s best to keep your router away from them if you can.

Disconnect Wi-Fi devices you’re not using

When you have multiple devices connected at the same time, such as laptops, tablets and smartphones to your Wi-Fi network. This will use up more bandwidth.

Try disconnecting the devices from the Wi-Fi when you’re not using them to free up your connection.

Use a mesh system

It might be worthwhile investing in mesh systems – also called extenders – for a large yard.

For example, TalkTalk offers a Total Home Wi-Fi add-on, you can create a powerful mesh network for the best possible Wi-Fi coverage for just £6 a month.

Hacks and tips for your phone and gadget

The hot summer weekend is the perfect time to discover five common mistakes people make that can cause Wi-Fi problems in your backyard.

Are you looking for hacks and tips for your smartphone? You can find hidden features in social media applications. You’re covered…

We will pay you for your articles! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?

Latest News

Previous article
I’m a money-saving shopper & my 39p crispy air fryer spuds are a must – I never knew tinned potatoes could taste so good

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder