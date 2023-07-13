The Horror of Dolores Roach has been a hit on TV for years. But now, true-crime shows are the new rage. This is why fans of the show have wondered if this series was based on an actual story.

The Horror of Dolores Roach, which will be released on Prime Video Friday, 7 July 2023, follows the path of Swarm. A dark comedy with a similar tone that straddled fact and fiction, Swarm was a great example of this.

Plot preview for The Horror of Dolores Roach

Justina Machado stars in the show, which follows Dolores Roach after her release from prison.

Dolores has no job prospects and turns to Luis who owns an empanada stand in Washington Heights, New York City.

After discovering that ‘Magic Hands’ Dolores has a natural ability as a masseuse, she and Luis open a massage parlor in the basement of the empanada shop.

Dolores is in a good mood as the customers begin to pour in. It’s all good until Dolores accidentally kills the first one, causing a series of horrific events.

The Horror of Dolores Roach is based on an actual story.

The Horror of Dolores Roach, thankfully, is not based upon a true tale.

In order to create the series, Aaron Mark first created an off-Broadway one-woman play entitled Empanada Loca. The name of this infamous empanada-shop that is featured in the show.

In fact, Dolores Roach’s origins on the stage are referenced in the opening scene of Amazon series.

Following the play’s success, Mark then worked to turn the story into a podcast series for Spotify under its new name The Horror of Dolores Roach.

The podcast series was released over two seasons between 2018 and 2019, suggesting that Prime Video’s TV adaptation could also get a second installment if it proves popular enough.

Dolores Roach: The inspiration behind her work

The Horror of Dolores Roach may not be based upon real-life events but it is heavily inspired by the fictional character Sweeney Todd aka the Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

The original tale of Sweeney Todd sees the murderous barber kill his customers with his shaving razor before giving the corpses to his partner in crime, Mrs Lovett, who bakes Todd’s victims into pies.

Dolores Roach is not a barber, but a masseuse. Her victims are turned into empanadas instead of pies.

Now you can watch The Horror of Dolores Roach on Netflix. Prime Video Released on 7th July, 2023

