The H&M $13 Skims was the closest I could find. It’s always sold out, so I had wait until they replenished their stock.

The Skims T shirt is a dupe that’s cheaper and looks shockingly alike.

She told me that the demand was so great for these shirts, she couldn’t wait until a new stock arrived.

2 Chloe, a fashion influencer, shared a $13 Skims T-shirt dupe she found at H&M Credit: TikTok/chloe.dhaliwal

Chloe@chloe.dhaliwal() posted the Skims rip-off in a TikTok video to over 265,000 followers.

“Skims dupes you need from H&M,” the influencer said.

She took the white and black shirts. $13First, she lays the shirts out on her bed so that they can be seen in silhouette.

She then tried the product on as she modelled it.

She embraced herself and looked very happy, comfortable and confident in her form-fitting blouse.

She said she had to be patient because of the high demand for these products.

She encouraged her audience to test them for themselves.

She said, “I’ve been waiting for them to be restocked.”

Commenters shared their opinions on this find.

The affordable fake was a big hit with many.

A commenter stated, “I absolutely need this!”

“So cute!” “So cute!”