The Hills’ Ashley Walher Teases Her Juicy Future in Reality TV

She added, “I think it would be really cool to just be able to hang with all the girls and then the girls have their storyline, they kind of rock it, they have fun. That’s really what I’d like to see in season three [of The Hills]. All of us are new moms so we all need to have like a mom’s trip…All the guys can stay at home watching the kids.”

Until then, Ashley is preparing to launch her hair accessories line titled The Gold Collection on Sept. 28. And when she has any free time, the Orange County resident is making a difference in her community.

On Sept. 23, Ashley participated in the Shiseido Blue Project Beach Cleanup with World Surf League Pure and Wildcoast at the U.S Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, Calif.

“It’s really important that we educate everybody and we teach people about how important our oceans are,” she shared. “The ocean is very near and dear to our hearts so this is like the perfect project for us to be involved in and what better than to raise awareness with Shiseido?”