The Hidden Meaning Behind All Of Meghan Markle’s Special Jewelry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were introduced to one another by a mutual friend and were essentially set up on a blind date. The truth is that the two admitted they didn’t know much about one another before they met. “I’d never, never even heard about her until this friend said ‘Meghan Markle.’ I was like ‘Right, okay, give me, give me a bit of background. Like what’s going on here?’ So no, I’d never, I’d never watched ‘Suits,’ I’d never heard of Meghan before,” he said during his engagement interview with the BBC (via YouTube). 

And while the two did their best to keep their relationship on the down low, Meghan stepped out wearing a special necklace — with a tribute to Harry — fairly early on in her new romance.

Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, the authors of “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family,” reported that Meghan was spotted wearing a dainty gold chain necklace featuring two initials, an “M” for “Meghan” and an “H” for “Harry” (via People). Interestingly, the fashion choice was one that angered palace aides, who allegedly felt that the necklace “only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines,” Scobie and Durand wrote. The necklace was popular and many retailers sell similar designs.

