The Great Celebrity Bake Off latest — Gemma Collins flirts with show legend as Jessica Hynes wins for Stand Up To Cancer

THE Great Celebrity Bake Off returned last night as TOWIE star Gemma Collins revealed her huge crush on Paul Hollywood – while Jessica Hynes won Star Baker.

The hit baking show was back with its celebrity edition in support of the Stand Up To Cancer charity, with the Royle family star Jessica Hynes winning star baker for her fiery pastry creation.

Among the other celebs taking part in yesterday’s bake-off were AJ Odudu, Jessica Stevenson and comedian Tim Key.

Last week, Friends legend and Ross Gellar actor, David Schwimmer, took home the prize of star baker, leaving fans stunned when he first appeared on their screens.

Taking to Twitter fans were delighted with the result

