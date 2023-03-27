The Great Celebrity Bake Off latest — Gemma Collins flirts with show legend as Jessica Hynes wins for Stand Up To Cancer

THE Great Celebrity Bake Off returned last night as TOWIE star Gemma Collins revealed her huge crush on Paul Hollywood – while Jessica Hynes won Star Baker.
The hit baking show was back with its celebrity edition in support of the Stand Up To Cancer charity, with the Royle family star Jessica Hynes winning star baker for her fiery pastry creation.
Among the other celebs taking part in yesterday’s bake-off were AJ Odudu, Jessica Stevenson and comedian Tim Key.
Last week, Friends legend and Ross Gellar actor, David Schwimmer, took home the prize of star baker, leaving fans stunned when he first appeared on their screens.
Taking to Twitter fans were delighted with the result with one saying: “Yaaaay Jessica won!! #GBBO.”
Hand it to her
Got to love AJ for bringing the comedy value tonight.
Did you see Noel Fielding set her up for a Hollywood handshake, only for Paul to pull his hand away?
Hilarious.
Celeb crush
Celeb Bake Off fans have revealed an unlikely new crush.
Tim Key really is quite the minx.
Ha!
AJ’s a winner
Bake Off fans are loving her confidence tonight.
Well, every night.
Watch her go with that treacle challenge.
Hynes to shine
Royle family star Jessica Hynes’ cake was by far the best.
No wonder she smashed it all the way till the end where she was crowned star baker.
Happy faces all around
Wow. AJ ‘s expression when the judges said her cake looked like ‘happiness.’
Although Paul said it was bland, it looked pretty good, said Pru.
Here, here!
Great British Flirt off
Do you see Gemma Collins swoon over Paul Hollywood?
“He’s gorgeous, isn’t he?”
Love her style.
Putting her foot in it
Did you see Tim Key’s face when Gemma asked if anyone could give her a foot rub after all that cooking?
Well, she did make a ‘sexy’ treacle tart.
When is Great Celeb Bake Off back on?
All the action kicks off at 7.40pm next Sunday on C4.
This time Olympic (hunk) hero Tom Daly is in it.
*sets reminders.*
Who won Great Celebrity Bake Off?
Telly fans were delighted the hit baking show was back with its celebrity edition in support of the Stand Up To Cancer charity.
The icing on the cake came when Royle family star Jessica Hynes won star baker for her fiery pastry creation.
Flamin’ eck
Telly fans all have the same complaint about Great Celebrity Bake Off.
They have to wait a whole week for the next one.
A Bake sucess
Telly fans are LOVING the line-up on Great Celebrity Bake Off tonight.
They are all over Twitter about it.
Who is in Great Celebrity Bake Off?
COMEDIAN Tim Key shot to fame in his parts alongside Steve Coogan as his alter-ego Alan Partridge.
Playing “Sidekick Simon” his deadpan style paired well with the eccentric Partridge in Coogan’s series Mid Morning Matters.
No new Friends
DAVID Schwimmer has been called ‘rude’ by a Celebrity Bake Off co-star after winning the show.
The Friends legend and Ross Gellar actor, 56, is the most famous name to have ever taken part in the Stand Up 2 Cancer charity special.
A Bake Off star on the show with him has called out David for a comment he made as he walked past her.
Rose Matafeo posted a video calling him ‘rude’ and shared a clip where he dissed her baking.
He walked past her while she was cooking, and said: “Hey, good job.”
He then gestured and shook his head as he walked off.