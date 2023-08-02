The gnome’s racist meaning on the front porch is sure to make you think.

Lots of people are only just discovering the racy meaning of putting a single gnome on your front porch – and it will make you think twice before decorating your entrance.

It may not be as innocent to place an elderly man in a pointed-hat and beard on your porch. Here’s the real meaning…

What does gnome mean on the front porch?

For years, people have said that having a gnome outside your home is a symbol that you’re a swinger. It’s not clear where the idea began, but it’s well-known in some areas.

A swinger is someone who engages in group sex or swaps sexual partners, so your cute gnome could be accidentally telling people you’re on the look out for a new fling.

One real estate Agent In the US, one of the clients she had told him that he was interested in buying a home in a swinger neighborhood.

“How can you tell if your neighbors are swingers you may ask? Turns out that homeowners keep gnomes on the front lawn as an indicator,” she said.

“My client looked online to see if this was a joke or real and sure enough, there’s a website out there with info all about it.”

Now you’ll never look at a front porch with a gnome in the same way again – and it’s not the only swinger symbol either!

There are other possible symbols for swingers

Pineapples are another object that is often used to describe swingers. This particularly includes a pineapple door knocker – so think twice before you install one.

There are also pampasgrasses, white rocks and pink flamingos. Hot tubs have five-pointed diamonds. Brightly colored decorations can be found in the garden.

Some of these are clearly unrealistic. Having a hot tub in your backyard definitely doesn’t mean you’re a swinger!

Only recently have people begun to discover the truth

The idea that gnomes and other everyday things are associated with swingers has been around for years, but many are only just discovering it and they’re in disbelief.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Swingers have been using garden gnomes as an indicator?.. leave them alone, bro.”

“I’m clueless, until a few months ago I had no idea about all the supposed ‘swinger signs’ out there. Pineapples, gnomes, pampas grass,” said another.

A third person added: “Wait Gnomes represent swingers????!!! We have a little lawn gnome by our front door named Gnomeo… did everybody know this???? Now I’m wondering what the delivery drivers think.”

“Haha I just learned that a gnome on the front lawn means you are a swinger,” someone else tweeted.