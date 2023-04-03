The Glow Enhancer with 15,300+ 5-Star Review has Countless Applications

These rave reviews are sure to convince you if you need more information. Shop.

L’Oréal Lumi Glotion Reviews

One customer raved, “I love this product!” This product is much more affordable than Charlotte tilbury, but it works as well. You can use this to give your skin a gorgeous glow, whether you are using makeup or not.

A third said “IN LOVE!” This is what I use every day! It is applied after I use my moisturizer each day. This product looks amazing under makeup and gives you a bit more coverage on the days when I don’t wear any make-up. I can make my face look healthier and more even. This is why I’m obsessed! The CT flawless filter, as well as tons of expensive products such like it, is also my favorite. It is my favorite and will always be mine!

One person raved about how amazing this product was. To be truthful, I didn’t expect too much. It works like a moisturizer and leaves you with a dewy look. It was originally meant to be used under my makeup for a moisturizing/glowy effect, but now I wear it by itself because I love how it looks.

A reviewer said, “Miracle product! This product is amazing!

One shopper said, “It just makes your makeup glow!” “I love this product. I can use it to put on makeup, or as a foundation if it isn’t necessary.

Amazon Customer wrote: “This is the best, most quick, makeup you can apply everyday! It is so easy to use! 10/10!!!!!”

One shared the following: “This is my favorite natural glow facial lotion.” It’s sheer, lightweight and easy to apply. And it looks so natural. My skin has received so many compliments! You will love it!

