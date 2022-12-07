The ‘Glass Onion:’ How the “Knives out 2” Production Designer Made It

Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Miles Bron plays a billionaire and owns an island off the coast of Greece.

Bron, played by Edward Norton, invites his circle of friends, an all-star cast that includes Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe and Leslie Odom Jr., to join him for a murder-mystery weekend.

Miles exudes power and extravagance. It was then up to Rick Heinrichs, the production designer, to create the ideal home.

It was a massive mansion with glass onions. The atrium inside resembles an open museum with Banksy and Kandinsky.

When it came to designing the onion, Heinrichs says, ”I did an early rendering in a photograph of the villa, and I placed it on top. I kept working and I finally decided I was going to grab an onion and I started to slice it up.”

Heinrichs saw the layers of the onion as he was peeling it. “and the sculptural quality was amazing to explore and understand as I was slicing into it, and I had to get into that.”

Rick Heinrich’s concept art for the Glass Onion

Heinrichs said that after he had conceptually carved the onion, his problem was in how to construct it. “You’re trying to turn structural materials into a compound shape. It would have been ridiculously expensive to attempt to do compound curves on the glass,” He said. “But while it would have been expensive to add in compound curves, it would have also felt less architectural.”

Heinrichs used 3D renderings and detailed drawings to build the glass onion. Heinrichs says, “We pre-built it

with plywood for the glass and it looked like a giant packing crate. That was done in the U.K. and we had to disassemble it and truck it to Serbia.”

Next, the plywood was shipped to a company that specializes in cutting plywood to exact dimensions. All of the materials were repacked and shipped to Belgrade.

Bron had the idea of being someone. “who wanted people to know he was powerful, he had great taste and was a disruptor,” Heinrichs says.