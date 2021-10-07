The games people would have to play if Squid Game was in their country

Squid Game has taken Netflix by storm after a decade of being dismissed by potential investors for being too grotesque, unrealistic and brutal.

It is now, however, reportedly on track to become the platform’s most-watched original series ever.

Without giving away too many spoilers, the South Korean survival drama poaches desperate debtors who battle it out in a series of deadly children’s games for a chance to win a multimillion-dollar cash prize.

Losers are instantly brutally killed.

As Squid Games continues to be a compelling success, it got us thinking:

What games would be played if Squid Games hosted the hellish tournament elsewhere?

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

United Kingdom – British Bulldog

One person is the bulldog and stands in the middle of the playground. All the remaining players gather at one end of the area. When the bulldog shouts “Go”, everyone must run to the other end without being tagged by the bulldog.

If you are caught, you become an extra bulldog – though your fate in a UK-based Squid Game is likely to be much harsher.

United States – Dodgeball

While there are different versions of the game, the objective is to eliminate all opposing team players by hitting them with a ball below the shoulders.

Netherlands – Koekhappen

Following a similar concept to apple bobbing on Halloween, Koekhappen (‘bites of cake’) is a party game where slices of cake are attached to pieces of string and dangled within reach of players.

Whoever eats their cake the fastest, wins.

Brazil – Luta De Galo

Translating to “fight of the roosters”, each player has a handkerchief tucked into a pocket with enough hanging out so the opponent can grab it.

Both players are not allowed to use their right arm and have to cross it across their chest. Hopping on one leg, the goal is to secure the handkerchief from their opponent with their left hand.

If a player puts their leg down or drops their right arm, they are out.

China – 毽子 (jiàn zi)

The game’s premise is to keep a weighted puck decorated with bright feathers up in the air. While this may sound easy, there’s one twist: you can’t use your hands.

India – Kabaddi

Kabaddi is a cross between tag, rugby, and wrestling in India and other parts of South Asia.

Two teams are positioned at each side of the court. The goal is to cross over to the opposite side, tag as many opponents as possible while chanting “kabaddi, kabaddi, kabaddi” and running back to safety on their side.

Australia – Silent Ball

The leader starts with the ball. They count down “3, 2, 1, silent” and throws the ball to another player.

If a player drops the ball, makes a bad pass or makes a noise, they’re out.