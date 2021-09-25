The Fresh Prince of Bel Air cast now – tragic death, co-star feuds and career overhaul

Andy and Susan Borowitz created the Fresh Prince of Bel Air during the 90’s which launched movie star Will Smith’s career after he played a troubled youngster who was finding his way in the world.

From 1990 to 1996, the series aired 148 episodes over six seasons on NBC.

Will Smith played a fictionalized version himself in the sitcom. Will, a troubled Philadelphia teenager, was sent to Beverly Hills to live with his wealthy aunt, uncle, cousins and cousins. They didn’t always get along.

Smith starred alongside James Avery, Janet Hubert (Aunt Vivian), Alfonso Ribeiro(Carlton Banks), KarynParsons (Hilary Banks), Tatyana Al (Ashley Banks), Joseph Marcell and Geoffrey. But where is the Fresh Prince?







(Image: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)



Will Smith

While Will was a laugher and a joker during his time on the show, he also had some hard-hitting scenes which saw viewers immediately connect with him.

He rose to stardom after the success of the series and has been a prominent actor in the showbiz world ever since.

The Fresh Prince followed his TV debut with a successful film career. Smith couldn't have imagined the success of the sitcom. He was desperate to get the role on the show to avoid bankruptcy.







(Image: NBCUniversal via Getty Images)



The year the sitcom ended Smith starred in the 1996 film Independence Day, he also starred in Men in Black, Bad Boys and many more blockbusters. Most recently he has starred in Disney’s 2019 Aladdin as the Genie.

The actor, 52 years old, married Jada pinkett in 1997. They met on the set of the show’s 1990. Later this year, they will celebrate 30 Years together.

Jaden, 23, and Willow, 20, are their children. Trey Smith, who was also born in 1992, is also Smith's father.







(Image: Getty Images)



Alfonso Ribeiro

Alfonso Ribeiro played Will’s cousin, Carlton Banks. He created “the Carlton” – an iconic dance named after his uptight character.

Ribeiro attempted to trademark the Carlton Dance but failed. He was defeated by Epic Games in a court case. The lawsuit was dropped in 2019.







(Image: NBCUniversal via Getty Images)



In 2014, Ribeiro competed on Dancing with the Stars with partner Witney Carson proving “the Carlton” wasn’t the only dance move he could do as the pair took home the trophy – but not without at least a little dance from his Carlton repertoire.

Ribeiro became the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos in 2015 and continues to host shows like Catch 21 and Dance 360. He is married to his wife and has four kids.

James Avery







(Image: NBCUniversal via Getty Images)



James Avery played the iconic character of Uncle Phil, a grumpy, yet loveable leader who had high expectations and often clashed with Will.

He was a hugely successful actor who appeared in 15 films before the series. After the series ended, he continued to work within the industry, appearing on The Prince of Egypt, Dr DoLittle 2 and That 70s Show.

He voiced Pepper Ann, The Legend of Tarzan, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

He was married Barbara Avery and had one stepson, Kevin Waters.

Avery, 68, tragically passed away in December 2013, after complications from heart surgery.

Janet Hubert







(Image: NBC via Getty Images)



Janet Hubert played Aunt Vivian but departed after allegedly being fired after just three seasons. Will claims that the actress was at fault for her early departure.

They seem to have moved on from their pasts as Will appears to have ended their feud at Red Table Talk.

Hubert made a return to One Life to Life following her appearance on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

She made her acting debut in 2018 on General Hospital.

Daphne Maxwell-Reid







(Image: Getty Images)



Daphne Maxwell-Reid took over the role after season three of Aunt Vivian after Hubert left the show.

She was featured in 74 episodes and was the first Black woman to be on the cover for Glamour magazine’s 1969 issue.

Maxwell-Reid also became the first African American homecoming queen of elite college Northwestern University.

Her photography book Doors was published in 2012 by Maxwell-Reid, who is an accomplished photographer.

She has been married since 1982 to Tim Reid.

Karyn Parson







(Image: WireImage)



Karyn Parsons played the eldest most spoiled Banks child, Hilary. Parsons was a star in Lush Life, and The Job After the Fresh Prince, but both films were soon cancelled.

Parsons took a 15-year break from acting. Parsons married Alexandrew in 2003. They have daughter Lana, and their son Nico.

In a slight career overhaul, she recently became a published author releasing a children’s novel, How High the Moon in 2019. Flying Free was her second book. It was published in December 2020.

Parsons also owns Sweet Blackberry, a production company in Los Angeles.

Tatyana Ali







(Image: Getty Images)



Tatyana Ali played Ashley Bank in the sitcom series and was just 11 when the show started. Though this was not Ali’s first television appearance as she was on Sesame Street as a six-year-old in 1985.

Ali followed Fresh Prince to pursue a career in music and was a star on Love That Girl and The Young and the Restless.

Ali attended Harvard University where she received a bachelor’s degree in African-American Studies and Government in 2002.

Vaughn Rasberry was a Stanford University professor who she married in 2016. They have two children together, Edwards Rasberry and Alejandro.

Joseph Marcell







(Image: Getty Images)



English actor Joseph Marcell played Geoffrey the Banks family butler.

Marcell was trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama and Royal Shakespeare Company. He then moved to Hollywood and was cast in the sitcom.

Since then, he has landed roles on EastEnders as well as The Bold and guest roles on Holby City.

Marcell also landed theatre work in Sam Wanamaker Playhouse’s 2016 production of The Tempest and Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre’s 2014 rendition of Kind Lear.

Joyce Marcell, the actor, married Marcell in 1995. They have two children.

Jeffrey Allen Townes







(Image: Redferns)



Jeffrey Allen Townes played Will best friend Jazz in the Fresh Prince series.

Smith and Townes were both successful in music as DJ Jazzy Jeff, the Fresh Prince.

Smith and Jeff split up, but they have reunited time and again over the years to collaborate.

Townes won a Grammy in 1989 and established himself a music producer.

He collaborated with Eminem and other major artists. His 2018 album, M3, was his first solo release.

