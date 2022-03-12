The Flash, Aquaman 2 and Black Adam were pushed back

A week ago, it looked like 2022 was poised to be a landmark year for DC movies. Friday evening saw the following: The BatmanAstonishing achievements Globally, $288 million at the Box OfficeTo go along with it Rotten Tomatoes score 85%. Fans and critics alike love the movie, and there’s plenty more to come from DC in the months ahead. That was until Warner Bros. announced this week a series of delays in its DC movie schedule.

Warner Bros. confirms DC movie delays

A few days back, at least three more DC live-action movies were scheduled for release in 2022. The Flash, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom?, and Black AdamThey were all scheduled to be released in the second quarter of this year. Two of those movies have now been moved to 2023.

According to VarietyWarner Bros. delayed Wednesday’s release Black AdamFrom July 29th, 2022, to October 21st of 2022. The animated feature DC League of Super-PetsThe, which was expected to be released in May, will now take Black Adam’s spot. Dwayne John plays the title role. Black AdamKrypto, the Super-Dog’s voice in Super-Pets.

The studio also delayed Aquaman and The Lost KingdomBetween December 16th, 2022 and March 17th of 2023 The FlashThe development of, which was in various stages since early 2018, has progressed from November 4, 2022 to June 23, 2023.

But it’s not all bad news. Two more live-action DC films will be released this year. Warner Bros. Shazam! Fury of GodsFrom June 2nd, 2023, to December 12th 2022, it will go up Just in time to compete with James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar sequel.

“We’re thrilled to bring Shazam! Fury of the Gods to audiences as a Christmas gift this year,”Jeff Goldstein (Waver Bros. president of domestic distributorship), made the statement in a statement earlier in this week. “Families of all ages will really enjoy it.”

Additional Warner Bros. delays

Of course, the delays aren’t only affecting the upcoming DC movie releases.

Warner Bros. also produces a Willy Wonka origin story featuring Timothee Chalamet. Wonka. This is indeed happening. Paul King (PaddingtonChalamet () will direct. Sally Hawkins and Rowan Atkinson will also be joining Chalamet. But we’ll now have to wait until December 15th, 2023 to see it.

Warner Bros. announced the sequel to Jason Statham’s disaster movie, “The Jason Statham Movie.” Meg 2: The Trench won’t hit theaters until August 4th, 2023.

According to Variety?, AquamanAnd FlashYou can blame delays “COVID-induced production delays with visual effects.” It’s unclear why the other movies are being delayed, but it leaves a few big holes in the summer movie release calendar.