The first word you type in the new Word Search will reveal your career future, whether it’s a project or praise.

This word-search will reveal the direction of your career in the near future.

You can learn a lot from the first word you notice in this optical illusion about how your future workplace might look.

2 Look at the below crossword and see which word comes up first. Credit: Getty

2 This word can tell you a great deal about the changes that will be coming to your office in the next few months Photo: Instaprint

There are less than two-thirds of the year left, and hardworking women and men may wonder how they will do in their jobs.

Instant Print is a UK-based firm that has created a crossword with several hidden words. These could be the first things to catch your eye.

Note the first word you see, because it may have a special meaning for you.

If you see the word “recognition”, that is a signal that you should keep working and do your best.

Instant Print says that a team leader or boss will recognize you if you keep up your pace.

When you see praise from your colleagues, you are already doing well at work.

Instant Print wrote: “Continue like this, and you’ll climb the ranks quickly.”

This puzzle has the word “opportunity” floating about. It means you will soon be on a different path.

Be on the lookout to see if you are able to make a big change in your career.

First, those who saw caution need to take a step forward and evaluate all projects on which they work.

Be sure to tidy up your current responsibilities before you start taking on more.

A project is a term that indicates a potential new business opportunity which could improve your working environment.

You can use the spotlight to tell people what you have been doing.

It’s possible that your coworker will mistakenly praise your efforts, so it is best to be clear about what you have achieved.

It’s possible that a romantic relationship could develop with a colleague, with all the responsibilities this brings.

To avoid gossip in the office, take your time to get to know any potential partner.

Words like friendship can be used to describe a very similar situation, although one that is much less intense.

Get to know this person’s true personality instead of just talking about their work or responsibilities. This will help you build a lasting relationship.

If you see rest, it means that now is the time for a short break.

It’s been awhile since your last vacation. You can take some time out to think and relax.