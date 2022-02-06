The First Thing You Should Do When You Get Bloated

Fortunately, there are many things you can do to help alleviate bloating. The next time you get bloated, you can help ease symptoms by drinking lukewarm water (via Byrdie). As it turns out, drinking around 2.7 liters of warm or room temperature water can help improve digestion. “When we are dehydrated we tend to hold on to any water we can. So drinking more water helps us to flush out stored water,” Amy Shapiro, a registered dietitian and the founder of Real Nutrition, told Byrdie. “The more you drink the less bloated you’ll be. It will also flush out excess sodium which holds on to water.”

Consuming more probiotics is another great way to help with gas and bloating. Probiotics introduce good bacteria in the gut microbiome, which can promote gut health and help alleviate bloating. Also, working out more can help reduce symptoms of bloating. That’s because exercise and physical activity can improve circulation by directing blood flow away from your hands and feet. This can help reduce water retention in the stomach and abdominal region.