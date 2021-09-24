The First Thing You Should Do When You Burn Your Mouth

The Cleveland Clinic gives several suggestions for soothing your mouth after a burn. A saline rinse is one of the best things you can do right away after a minor burn. This will reduce the risk of infection and remove any bacteria. This can reduce the pain and swelling. A good oral hygiene routine is recommended to reduce infection risk and remove irritants.

Although most oral burns will heal in a few days according to the Cleveland Clinic, some can cause further complications. If the burn extends to the epiglottis — the soft flesh covering the windpipe — the area may become swollen and reduce a person’s ability to breathe. This is especially dangerous for children. If you have breathing problems after an oral burn, Cleveland Clinic suggests that you consult a doctor immediately. Most of the time, however, a salt rinse and over-the-counter pain medication will suffice to soothe the injury until it heals.