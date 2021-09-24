The First Thing You Should Do When You Burn Your Mouth

The First Thing You Should Do When You Burn Your Mouth
By Brandon Pitt
The Cleveland Clinic gives several suggestions for soothing your mouth after a burn. A saline rinse is one of the best things you can do right away after a minor burn. This will reduce the risk of infection and remove any bacteria. This can reduce the pain and swelling. A good oral hygiene routine is recommended to reduce infection risk and remove irritants.

Although most oral burns will heal in a few days according to the Cleveland Clinic, some can cause further complications. If the burn extends to the epiglottis — the soft flesh covering the windpipe — the area may become swollen and reduce a person’s ability to breathe. This is especially dangerous for children. If you have breathing problems after an oral burn, Cleveland Clinic suggests that you consult a doctor immediately. Most of the time, however, a salt rinse and over-the-counter pain medication will suffice to soothe the injury until it heals.

