The first thing you notice in a mind-bending optical trick can reveal a great deal about you – whether you are romantic or loner.

The way you perceive an optical illusion can tell a lot about who you are and what your relationship status is.

According to the image in this photo, it will reveal whether or not you are a romantic hopeless or nature-loving loner.

The YouTube channel has released a new video.Bright SideThe optical illusion is included in the brainteasers section, which also includes puzzles, facts and fun quizzes.

When people looked at this picture, a narrator stated that they saw either a pair or faces staring at each other as silhouettes or an outline of a full-sized tree.

The first person to see the faces is likely a romantic at heart.

You really appreciate the people you love. “Love and understanding means a great deal to you,” explained the narrator.

Not to mention that you are a person with a pleasant and optimistic personality.”

You probably have the ability to calm your friends down when they are nervous or angry.

You probably prefer solitude if, on the other hand you noticed more of the natural elements.

If you found yourself instantly drawn to the tree in the picture, it means that sometimes you like to be alone.

The answer is “You enjoy nature and alone time but also like to spend time with family members.”

Just because you prefer solitude, doesn’t make you callous.

The narrator continued, “You are a person of tact who will do anything to avoid hurting other people’s feelings.”

Not everyone will notice the same thing. For example, some people may see both faces and trees at first.

One person said that when the image appeared on screen, “my brain was like there are two things going on here.”

