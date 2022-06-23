The first night of Glastonbury witnessed the most incredible sunset

Tom O'Brien
Tom O'Brien
Glastonbury Festival has returned for the first time in three years, and as people piled into the campsites for its first night, the most incredible sunset could be seen beaming over Worthy Farm.

Unfortunately, a thunderstorm warning is in place for most of Thursday, and heavy showers of rain could turn the event into a giant mud bath.

Headliners including Billie Eilish, Diana Ross, and Paul McCartney rocking the Pyramid Stage are certainly enough to take it off the minds of attendees though.

Aren’t festivals all about the mud anyway?

