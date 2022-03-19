The Final Stand of Every Major Character in Season 3

Alfred finds Earn’s trust again.





Brian Tyree Henry “Atlanta.”



Curtis Baker/FX







Alfred, as previously mentioned is on tour.

Earn earned the opening spot for Clark County (RJ) on the European leg.

Earn, Darius, Alfred and Lucas enter the airport just as Earn, Darius, & Alfred do. Then they run into Clark County, his manager Lucas (Matthew Barnes).

Moments before they pass security, Earn searches through his bag and discovers a gun with a gold plating. This is after he stole it from his uncle (played in the first episode by Kat Williams).

Earn conceally places the gun in Clark County’s bag. Alfred discovers that Earn noticed this tactic when the pair made it onto the plane.

Earn is told by Alfred that Earn made the mistake because of his incompetence. Earn had previously publicly acknowledged this in an episode.

Alfred was flirting with the idea that Earn could be fired and Clark County’s manager hired. But he insists that Earn’s ruthlessness in handling the gun made him realize that his cousin was the only person he could trust.

“You my family, Earn, you the only one who knows what I’m about, and you give a fuck. I need that,”Alfred.