The Fastest Attraction at Disney World Just Had a Makeover and It Looks Amazing

Every attraction at a theme park is somebody’s favorite. When attractions end up getting replaced there will be somebody who is upset to see a ride go, but those same people will be just as excited when they’re favorite attraction gets an upgrade, even if that upgrade is only a new coat of paint. And that’s recently what happened to the Rock N’ Roller Coaster, starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Now, the super fast coaster looks and feels as fast.

A large guitar that sits outside of the show building was recently covered up to allow it to undergo minor refurbishment. The finished product is now being shown by Walt Disney Imagineering on Instagram. It looks incredible.

It’s a minor refurbishment to be sure, but it likely means a lot more than a simple coat of paint might indicate. The Rock N’ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith has been the topic of many rumors in recent years, that have indicated the popular roller coaster, the only one at Walt Disney World that includes inversion, might be getting replaced at some point soon. Disneyland Paris’s version of the coaster is currently under major renovation, which will make it an Iron Man-themed coaster.

Aerosmith signed the record label on the ride. The band meets everyone to say hello, but they must then get to a concert in another part of town. They decide to bring their entire fan base along. Aerosmith’s ride vehicle is a long limousine that goes very fast.

The truth is that Walt Disney WorldThis would indicate that the company is not planning to replace the ride soon by spending time and money on simple refurbishments. It’s not uncommon to see rides go into at least slight disrepair before announcements that they are being replaced. There’s not a lot of reason to keep up a ride that isn’t going to be around for long, so it looks like rumors of the Rock N’ Roller Coaster’s demise are exaggerated, at least for now.

While it has to be said that an Aerosmith themed roller coaster maybe isn’t as exciting an idea as it once was, the coaster itself is certainly still very popular with fans. It’s one of the fastest coasters found at Disney World. It is the resort’s first to use a magnetic launch. This allows it to go from 0 to full speed in a blink of an eye and then it moves into an inverted loop. If you’re looking for a true thrill ride at Disney World there are few spots better.