The ‘Farmer wants a wife’ star is hospitalized after a car crash

A Farmer is looking for a wife Khelsi is thankful for the blessings she has received after being hospitalized with injuries from a horrific car accident. Reality TV star Khelsi Stone, The first season of the show featured a number of stars Fox’s popular reality show revealed recently on Facebook that the star suffered from internal bleeding, fractured bones and other injuries when another car pulled in front of her on a road trip through Tennessee.

Stone shared numerous Instagram and Facebook posts detailing the incident, and subsequent hospitalization. Stone shared her first news in early this month, when she posted a picture of herself with a neck brace on Instagram Story. She wrote, “blessed.” In moments like this, God’s constant is reaffirmed. Her car, heavily damaged by the accident, was also shown in a picture.

RIP to my baby, thank you for keeping me so safe & I’m just thankful I didn’t go with ya 🖤 thought I was going on a mini… Post by Khelsi StOn,e onSaturday, June 10, 2023

Stone claims that she had a wreck while “on a mini-vacation to Tennessee”. “Someone pulled in front of [her]” Recounting the terrifying ordeal, Stone wrote, “I remember every twist & turn I made I cried out God be with me, I have so much left to do on this earth through you. The world can change so quickly. Stone sustained serious injuries, including a fractured hand, bruised and broken ribs and a nose. She also suffered bleeding on her stomach and pelvis. The hospital kept her overnight to monitor the injuries. Stone also said she suffered from “lots if soreness and busted noses due to air bags, as well as boo boos on all sides.” She described it, however, “as amazing news” after the experience she just had. Stone called the crash “so scary,” adding that it was an “eye opening experience that just shows you how silly some things are & what’s worth your energy & happiness day to day!”

Stone received a lot of support during her recovery. One person commented on Stone’s Facebook post: “so happy you are fine, that’s the most important thing.” Another added, “thank god you are OK! Angels are definitely watching over you. Praying for your speedy recovery.” Stone has also been helped in her recovery by one of her friends who organized a meal-train.

Stone expressed gratitude to the people who helped her. Writing in a Facebook post from June 6,Thank you for your generosity! “I am stressed about my job and the fact that I don’t have a car, but remain humble and grateful to be alive.” She added that she was” lucky to have so much love & support” and was “happy to be home resting and recovering in my bed! Recovery time is 4-6 weeks.”