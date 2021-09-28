The Fans Think It’s Hilarious That Jessa Seewald Trolls Her Sister Jana Duggar.

Sisters Jessa Seewald and Jana Duggar appear to be pretty close to one another. In the past, they’ve taken photos with each other enjoying a cup of coffee together. On their family’s shows, 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On, fans got to see the sisters grow up together. Jessa has even responded to rumors about her sister’s courtships and tried to help her out.

While the sisters are very close, they aren’t afraid to tease or troll each other. So, when Jessa saw a new opportunity to joke with her sister, she went right for it. And now, fans are loving her comment on Jana’s recent social media post. So, what’s going on with the sisters, and what did Jessa have to say?

Jessa Seewald teases Jana Duggar.

As we reported, Jana shared a few photos and videos from a football game she went to over the weekend. In the pictures, she’s standing or sitting pretty close to a guy fans don’t recognize. Naturally, this sparked all kinds of speculation about Jana possibly courting him. Fans are eager for Jana to fall in love and get married, so they’re always looking for any possible hints.

In the comments section of Jana’s post, fans asked, “Does Jana have a boyfriend ?😜🥰” Another asks, “And who’s the guy you have your arm around and sitting next to you?”

As we reported, the guy in the photos is Duggar’s cousin Evan Peters. So, he’s not courting Jana.







In an attempt to troll her sister and add to the speculation, Jessa commented, “Good lookin’ couple right there.” She also added a cute blushing emoji.





While Jessa’s comment is pretty funny, it’s untrue. Jana’s best friend Laura DeMasie commented, “Other fans are commenting that they think Jessa’s comment is funny.

However, some are confused about the comment and wonder why Jessa wouldn’t know that Evan is their cousin. Of course, Jessa does know that Jana’s related to Evan, so they’re not together. But they think her comment trolling her sister is funny anyway.

So, what do you think of Jessa Seewald’s comment on Jana Duggar’s latest post? Do you think it’s funny that Jessa is fueling the rumors about Jana dating Evan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

For the latest updates about the Duggar family, check back with TV Shows Ace.