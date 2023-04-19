The fans of a popular amusement center are unanimous in their criticisms after a major overhaul to an iconic ride.

Disney has removed one of its most famous attractions.

By next year, the Splash Mountain rides at Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida will both be replaced by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Disney announced in an article that the new ride was based on the animated movie The Princess and the Frog. blog post.

The movie’s Louisiana Creole influence will be reflected in the design.

Disney removed Splash Mountain from its parks last year after widespread complaints that it promoted racial stereotypes. Fox News reported.

This attraction centers on the character Br’er Rabbit, from the 1946 movie Song of the South. The film has been criticized for its rosy depiction of life in a plantation for African Americans.

“I’ve felt, as long as I’ve been CEO, that Song of the South was – even with a disclaimer – was just not appropriate in today’s world,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in 2020, according to Fox News.

The Disney World version of Splash Mountain has already been dismantled. Chip and Co. reported.

Disney revealed concept artwork of the possible final look for its new ride last week.

Sharika Mahdi from New Orleans is assisting the Imagineers team in designing the ride.

Disney Senior Vice President for Creative Development Carmen Smith stated, “The magic bayou calls, listen carefully.”

“We’re ‘digging a little deeper’ into the experience guests can expect from the future attraction coming to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort,”

The enchantment will be illuminated with a Mardi Gras celebration hosted by Prince Naveen and Princess Tiana.

“I’m thrilled to announce that Mama Odie will reprise her role as the catalyst to that magic.”

